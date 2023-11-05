This will be our best performance, says BJP's Anil Antony on Mizoram polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and election co-in-charge for Mizoram, Anil Antony has exuded confidence in winning the assembly polls in the northeastern state, claiming that the party is poised to achieve its best-ever performance in the polls.

Talking to ANI on Saturday, Anil Antony said that the BJP will win in most of the contesting seats, and it will be the party's best-ever performance in the state.

"BJP is contesting 23 seats here, and we are very confident that we will be strongly contesting and winning most of the seats we are contesting here, and I can assure you that this will be our best ever performance in the state of Mizoram..." Anil Antony said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has a very limited presence in Mizoram, is trying hard to make inroads in the northeastern state.

Candidates of different political parties are engaged in campaigning in a warlike manner in every corner of their respective constituencies.

In the 2018 election, the Congress and MNF contested all 40 seats, with the MNF winning 28 and the Congress bagging five. The BJP contested 39 seats and won a single seat, while ZPM candidates, who ran as independents, secured six seats.

Since Mizoram's separation as a state in 1987 after years of insurgency, state politics has been dominated by the Congress and Mizo National Front (MNF) and has been alternately ruled by both parties.

This time, the Zoramthanga-led MNF has a slight advantage, but the Zoram People's Movement is predicted to be a significant player in the upcoming elections.

