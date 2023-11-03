Won't tie up with BJP even if party fails to get majority in Mizoram: ZPM

Ahead of the crucial Assembly polls in Mizoram, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) on Thursday said it will not ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) even if it fails to secure a majority in the coming elections.



At a press conference, the ZPM's Working Chairman K Sapdanga stated that the ZPM will never forge a post-poll alliance and form a coalition government with the BJP even if the party fails to secure the majority. "People are eager to have a new government because they want to test a new system of governance. They don't expect a coalition government," he said.



Expressing confidence that the ZPM will win the upcoming assembly elections, Sapdanga said, "I don't want to say how many seats we will secure. But, we will come out with flying colours and form the next government on our own".



The Congress has accused the ZPM of entering into a "secret understanding" with the BJP for forming a post-poll alliance. Mizoram Congress' spokesperson Lalremruata Renthlei claimed that ZPM leader Lalduhoma's recent trips to Guwahati are a testament to it.



The ZPM had won eight seats in the 2018 Assembly polls, with its party chief Lalduhoma winning two seats: Serchhip and Aizawl West-I seat. In a major shock to the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), ZPM won all 11 wards in the newly formed Lunglei Municipal Council in 2023.



On Thursday, the BJP said that it hopes to form the next government in the northeastern state on its own. Mizoram BJP president (in-charge) Vanupa Zathang stated that the saffron party is ready to ally with either the MNF, which is already a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), or the main opposition party ZPM, whosoever gets more seats.



The term of the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram concludes on December 17 this year. Assembly elections will be conducted in Mizoram on November 7, and the counting of votes will be done on December 3.



(With agency inputs)