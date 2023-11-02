close
Sensex (0.77%)
64080.90 + 489.57
Nifty (0.76%)
19133.25 + 144.10
Nifty Smallcap (1.65%)
5933.40 + 96.20
Nifty Midcap (1.39%)
39312.45 + 537.35
Nifty Bank (0.74%)
43017.20 + 316.25
Heatmap

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

Out of these, 1,998 votes have been cast through home voting and 5,673 votes were polled through postal ballots, Additional Chief Electoral Officer H Lianzela said in a statement

election

Press Trust of India Aizawl
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 11:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A total of 7,671 people have voted in the Mizoram assembly elections through home voting and postal ballot facilities, an election official said on Thursday.
Out of these, 1,998 votes have been cast through home voting and 5,673 votes were polled through postal ballots, Additional Chief Electoral Officer H Lianzela said in a statement.
Polling for the 40-member assembly will be held on November 7, and the votes will be counted on December 3.
Home voting facility is offered to people of 80 years and above along with persons with disability (PwD), while the postal ballots are for the polling personnel, other officials and people working in essential services.
Of the 11 districts, the highest home and postal voting have been recorded in Aizawl at 1,654. It is followed by 1,114 votes in Lunglei and 1,064 votes in Lawngtlai, the statement said.
"Data received from different districts could not be compiled properly due to the difference in the schedule of conducting home voting and postal ballot through facilitation centre in various districts," Lianzela said.
He further said that the full bench of the Election Commission held a video conference with the officials of the Mizoram government along with those from the other four poll-bound states -- Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana -- along with their 12 neighbouring states.
Mizoram has 8,52,088 voters -- 4,39,026 women and 4,13,062 men.

Also Read

Mizoram polls: ECI team arrives in Mizoram, reviews poll preparedness

Mizoram elections 2023: ECI officials to visit state on August 29

MNF does not subscribe to NDA government's policies: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Mizoram polls: ECI team asks for more checkposts to curb alcohol smuggling

Ahead of Mizoram elections, former MNF minister K Beichhua joins BJP

Mizoram elections: MNF reason for state's healthcare issues, says Congress

Ready to ally with ZPM if it gets more seats: BJP on Mizoram elections

MNF, ZPM acting as 'unofficial agents' of BJP: Congress chief Kharge

BJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

This is no time for experiments: Sonia Gandhi appeals to Mizoram voters

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Mizoram Election

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 11:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveCognizant Q3 Profit Chhattisgarh elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayMuhurat Trading Session 2023Chhath Puja Special TrainsIND vs SL LIVE SCOREOnion Price Today

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar PrasadBJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reportsRBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT dataOdisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon