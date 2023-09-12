Confirmation

Mizoram polls: Mizo National Front finalises candidates for 38 seats

38 candidates were finalised at a meeting of the party's nomination committee on Saturday. No nominees were selected for the Chalfilh and Aizawl South-II seats

Photo: Wikipedia

Photo: Wikipedia

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 4:26 PM IST
With Assembly elections set to occur later this year, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) finalised its candidates for 38 out of 40 assembly constituencies, a party leader said on Sunday.

The party leader said 38 candidates were finalised at the party's nomination committee meeting on Saturday. No nominees were selected for the Chalfilh and Aizawl South-II seats.

Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo represents the Chalfilh constituency, while Lalchhuanthanga of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is the lawmaker from Aizawl south-II seat. The leader said that candidates for these two seats will also be finalised soon.

PTI quoted sources as saying that It is not certain whether or not the MNF will field Lalrinliana Sailo.

As the incumbent legislator and Home Minister Lalchamliana decided not to contest this time, MNF's nomination committee nominated debutant Lalremruata Chhangte for the Hrangturzo seat. Chhangte has previously served as the vice president of the MNF youth wing.

Earlier, the ZPM had declared its candidates for 39 assembly constituencies except the Chakma-dominated Tuichawng seat. On August 31, ZPM in Mizoram announced it had allied with the Hmar People's Convention (HPC) to contest the forthcoming assembly polls. An agreement was signed between the two parties on August 30 in Sakawrdai village.

According to the agreement, the HPC will support the ZPM in the polls and not field any of its candidates. This aims to ensure that ZPM candidates secure seats in the state assembly.

Elections for the 40-member assembly are set to take place later this year. Currently, the ruling MNF has 28 members, while the main opposition ZPM has six MLAs, Congress has five, and the BJP one. The present term of the assembly will end on December 17.

(With agency inputs)
First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 4:25 PM IST

