Sohiong bypoll in Meghalaya over peacefully, 91% voter turnout recorded

By-election to Sohiong assembly constituency in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district was peaceful with 91 per cent of eligible voters exercising their franchise till the end of polling

Press Trust of India Shillong
Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 9:08 PM IST
By-election to Sohiong assembly constituency in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district was peaceful with 91 per cent of eligible voters exercising their franchise till the end of polling on Wednesday, Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said.

No untoward incident was reported during the polling that began at 7 am, he said.

"Polling was scheduled to be closed at 4 pm. However, voting continued till 7 pm in a few of the 63 polling stations as there were long queues. There was enthusiasm among electorates," the CEO told PTI.

Over 91 per cent of more than 34,000 eligible voters exercised their franchise, he said.

There were long queues in front of several polling stations an hour before the voting process started, he said.

"No law and order issue was reported. Some issues regarding EVMs were reported in a few polling stations and those were fixed. Voting was held in a free and fair manner," he said.

However, over 1,450 litres of liquor worth around Rs 4 lakh were seized during the day, the official said.

Votes will be counted on May 13.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh ahead of the assembly elections held in the rest of the state on February 27.

Polling to Sohiong was then postponed due to Lyngdoh's death.

First five voters were presented with mementoes and first-time electors were felicitated as an encouragement for taking part in the polling, the official said.

Electors planted trees after casting their votes in a model polling station.

Six candidates are in the fray in the polls. All of them are men.

The nominees are Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah of the UDP, Samlin Malngiang of the NPP, S Osborne Kharjana of the Congress, Sandondor Ryntathiang of the HSPDP, Sereph E Kharbuki of the BJP, and Stodingstar Thabah of the TMC.

If the ruling National People's Party wins the bypoll, the tally of its seats in the 60-member assembly will increase to 29.

During the campaign, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Deputy CMs Prestone Tynsong and S Dhar and a dozen other ministers canvassed in favour of the NPP candidate.

