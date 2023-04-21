close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: Shah begins BJP campaign in the state

Home Minister Amit Shah begins the BJP campaign today for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls, PM will lead it

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Amit Shah in Baramula

Amit Shah in Baramula

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 3:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Home Minister Amit Shah reached Karnataka today (April 21) for a two-day visit to assess the party's preparation for the May 10 Assembly election in the State.
Shah started BJP's election campaign with a Roadshow on Friday afternoon in Devanahalli town, Bengaluru.

According to the schedule of the events, Shah will also meet senior party workers to discuss the party's preparation for the upcoming party election.
On Saturday, he is scheduled to attend an event organised by a private news channel before taking a flight to New Delhi.

So far, only 3,600 candidates have filled a total of 5,102 nominations for the assembly polls, which are to be held on May 10. The process of filing nomination papers began on April 13 with the election notification being issued.

PM Modi to lead Karnataka poll election campaign

Amit Shah initiates the BJP election campaign in Karnataka. BJP named the list of 40-star campaigners under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read

Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the polls

Karnataka Assembly elections to be held on May 10, results on May 13

Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget

PM to campaign in about 20 places in poll-bound Karnataka: CM Bommai

Instead of doubling development, BJP doubled its commission: AAP in K'taka

Karnataka polls: Congress releases 6th and final list of candidates

Karnataka polls 2023: AIADMK fields candidate from Pulikeshi Nagar

Yediyurappa holds roadshow as son Vijayendra set to file nomination


BJP shared the list of campaigners for the BJP with the Election Commission of India. The list has the names of some top party leaders like PM Modi, UP CM Yogi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Party president JP Nadda, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari and Smriti Irani, etc.
Some film actors are also on the list of star campaigners, like Jaggesh, Shruthi and Thara Anuradha.

Topics : Karnataka Assembly Karnataka elections Election campaign

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 3:39 PM IST

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: Shah begins BJP campaign in the state

Amit Shah in Baramula
2 min read

PM to campaign in about 20 places in poll-bound Karnataka: CM Bommai

Bommai
1 min read

Instead of doubling development, BJP doubled its commission: AAP in K'taka

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha
2 min read

Karnataka polls: Congress releases 6th and final list of candidates

Congress
2 min read

Karnataka polls 2023: AIADMK fields candidate from Pulikeshi Nagar

Edappadi K Palaniswami
3 min read

HCLTech Q4 results: Profit jumps 11% to Rs 3,983 crore; revenue up 18%

HCLTech, HCL
2 min read
Premium

How Tim Cook went about mixing business with pleasure on his India trip

tim cook
4 min read

Stock of this footwear company has zoomed over 100% in 9 trading days

footwear
3 min read

Stocks to Watch: HCLTech, Cyient, Siemens, RIL, Suven Pharma, Voda Idea

Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, stock market
5 min read

How many Indians are there really? India isn't ready for the answer

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon