Sensex (-0.03%)
64942.40 -16.29
Nifty (-0.03%)
19406.70 -5.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.44%)
6131.25 + 26.60
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40049.80 + 112.70
Nifty Bank (0.27%)
43737.90 + 118.50
Heatmap

Congress launches 'Guarantee Yatra' in Rajasthan ahead of state elections

The 'yatra' aims to inform the public in Rajasthan of Congress' seven promises to the people if the party wins the upcoming Assembly polls

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 4:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress party has launched a "guarantees yatra" to inform the public about the party's seven promises ahead of the Rajasthan state Assembly elections 2023 on Tuesday. The seven promises made by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra include the following:

Annual honorarium for women: The Congress pledges an annual honorarium of Rs 10,000 to women heading families to empower them financially and bring recognition to their roles in households.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Subsidised cooking gas cylinders: Ensuring economic relief, the party promises cooking gas cylinders at a price of Rs 500 for 10.5 million families.

Support for cattle rearers: The Congress is offering the sale of cow dung at the price of Rs 2 per kg for cattle rearers.

Restoring old pension scheme: A comprehensive law will be enacted to reinstate the old pension scheme for government employees.

Student welfare: Students entering government colleges will receive a laptop or tablet, promoting digital learning and providing necessary tools for their education.

Natural calamity relief: To mitigate losses caused by natural calamities, families will be covered by insurance up to Rs 15 lakh.

English medium education: The Congress envisions enhancing the quality of education by providing school education in English medium.

The yatra commenced with Chief Minister Gehlot and party leaders offering prayers at the Moti Dungari Ganesh temple. This was followed by a procession which involved Congress party members rallied through key locations, including Panchwati Circle, Pink Square Mall, Ghatgate, Sanganeri Gate, Govind Devji temple, and Badi Chaupad, culminating at Chhoti Chaupad. Congress candidates from various constituencies, including Archana Sharma from Malviya Nagar, actively participated in kicking off the initiative.

Similar yatras are planned in other districts to engage with the public and share Congress' promises ahead of the elections.

Rajasthan state Assembly elections will be held on November 25 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. The state has been dominated by the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The two parties have alternated governments since 1993, with Congress forming the government in 2018 Assembly elections.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Polling on November 17, result on December 3

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

Jan Ashirwad Yatra: All you need to know about BJP's outreach programme

Rajasthan polls 2023 LIVE: Amit Shah addresses rallies in 3 constituencies

Rajasthan polls: CM Gehlot, Dhariwal, rebels file nominations on last day

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

AAP releases 5th list of 2 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023

BSP releases list of 26 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023


Topics : Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan Assembly Rajasthan government rajasthan State assembly polls Assembly polls Assembly elections state elections Election campaign Election news Congress BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly election LIVESamsung Galaxy A05sRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEAUS vs AFG LIVE SCOREBinny Bansal

Elections 2023

Rajasthan polls: CM Gehlot, Dhariwal, rebels file nominations on last dayOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs AFG Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Heavy rains batter Bengaluru as monsoon intensifies, Shivakumar takes stockIndia successfully test-fires 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast: Official

Economy News

October e-way bill generation hits all-time high at Rs 10.3 croreRural market recovery boosts consumer goods sector growth to 9%: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon