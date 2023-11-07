Congress launches 'Guarantee Yatra' in Rajasthan ahead of state elections

The Congress party has launched a "guarantees yatra" to inform the public about the party's seven promises ahead of the Rajasthan state Assembly elections 2023 on Tuesday. The seven promises made by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra include the following:

Annual honorarium for women: The Congress pledges an annual honorarium of Rs 10,000 to women heading families to empower them financially and bring recognition to their roles in households.

Subsidised cooking gas cylinders: Ensuring economic relief, the party promises cooking gas cylinders at a price of Rs 500 for 10.5 million families.

Support for cattle rearers: The Congress is offering the sale of cow dung at the price of Rs 2 per kg for cattle rearers.

Restoring old pension scheme: A comprehensive law will be enacted to reinstate the old pension scheme for government employees.

Student welfare: Students entering government colleges will receive a laptop or tablet, promoting digital learning and providing necessary tools for their education.

Natural calamity relief: To mitigate losses caused by natural calamities, families will be covered by insurance up to Rs 15 lakh.

English medium education: The Congress envisions enhancing the quality of education by providing school education in English medium.

The yatra commenced with Chief Minister Gehlot and party leaders offering prayers at the Moti Dungari Ganesh temple. This was followed by a procession which involved Congress party members rallied through key locations, including Panchwati Circle, Pink Square Mall, Ghatgate, Sanganeri Gate, Govind Devji temple, and Badi Chaupad, culminating at Chhoti Chaupad. Congress candidates from various constituencies, including Archana Sharma from Malviya Nagar, actively participated in kicking off the initiative.

Similar yatras are planned in other districts to engage with the public and share Congress' promises ahead of the elections.

Rajasthan state Assembly elections will be held on November 25 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. The state has been dominated by the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The two parties have alternated governments since 1993, with Congress forming the government in 2018 Assembly elections.