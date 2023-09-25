close
Sensex (0.01%)
66016.78 + 7.63
Nifty (-0.04%)
19667.20 -7.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.66%)
5771.90 + 37.70
Nifty Midcap (0.61%)
40383.30 + 244.15
Nifty Bank (0.21%)
44704.10 + 92.05
Heatmap

BJP's Vasundhara Raje targets Rajasthan govt over crime against women

'There is a limit to tolerance,' says former chief minister Vasundhara Raje while addressing a rally that saw a huge participation from women

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje (Photo: Twitter)

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 3:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Targeting the Congress government in Rajasthan over crimes against women, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje said on Sunday that when atrocities and injustice reach their peak, it's time for women to step forward.

"When gods were helpless, the Mother Goddess became Mahishasur Mardini and killed Mahishasura. Women transform into 'Chandi' to protect their self-respect," Raje said at a Matrushakti Samagam programme organised by Dharma Raksha Samiti.

"Today, we hear news of women being insulted at every turn; they are being raped. The situation has deteriorated to such an extent that now 'Matrushakti' will have to take action," she added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that for as long as history remembers, women have had to endure not just physical but also mental torture. "But there is a limit to tolerance."

This address comes ahead of the Rajasthan state assembly elections scheduled for later this year. Parties have yet to announce their candidates for the forthcoming elections. As part of the election campaign, the BJP launched four Parivartan Yatras in Rajasthan. Raje was present at the launch of all four yatras. However, she kept her distance from public rallies and other events during these journeys. Moreover, Raje was absent from the BJP's yatra in Jhalawar district, a region she has represented politically for 33 years. Raje has been an elected representative from Jhalawar in the Lok Sabha and later served as an MLA from the Jhalrapatan constituency. Although the yatra received a significant public response, Raje's absence remained unexplained.

The yatra covered 47 assembly constituencies during a 1,847-km tour, including seven in Jaipur city. It will culminate with a public meeting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jaipur on Monday. All BJP Members of the Legislative Assembly from the city participated in the yatra.

Also Read

BCCI media rights auction on August 31: Disney Star, Sony and Jio in fray

Rajasthan elections: BJP announces 2 key committees, Vasundhara Raje absent

No govt jobs for people accused of sex crimes in Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Jan Ashirwad Yatra: All you need to know about BJP's outreach programme

Cong appoints chairman, co-chairman of Central War Room for Rajasthan polls

Rajasthan revenue minister booked for allegedly grabbing mine in Bhilwara

Rajasthan Foundation posts helpline numbers for state residents in Canada

CM Gehlot inaugurates projects worth Rs 1,400 cr, many still incomplete

Prioritise farmers, not advertisement: Assam CM slams Ashok Gehlot


Ahead of the prime minister's visit, Raje praised Prime Minister Modi for the Women's Reservation Bill, passed in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha last week. She said it has been a "long-standing issue."

According to a report by India Today, Raje stated during the rally that she would not leave Rajasthan and would continue to serve the state and its people. The programme saw significant participation from women who also tied a "raksha sutra" on Raje's wrist.

"This raksha sutra tied to my wrist is more than just a thread; it symbolises an unbreakable bond of faith, a representation of women's power and the hope of Rajasthan," Raje stated.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Act, which will reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women, received unanimous approval from the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The bill now requires approval from a majority of state assemblies. It will be implemented following a delimitation exercise to redraw parliamentary and assembly constituencies based on a census, which the government has announced will be commissioned next year.

(With agency inputs)
 
Topics : Vasundhara Raje Ashok Gehlot BJP MLAs BJP Rajasthan Assembly Rajasthan government rajasthan Election news Elections in India Indian elections Election campaign Indian National Congress Congress State assembly polls state elections Assembly polls BS Web Reports Crimes against women

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAsian Games 2023 India's full scheduleStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock To Watch TodayAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon