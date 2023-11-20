PM Narendra Modi promises fuel price review if BJP wins in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held the Congress responsible for high petrol prices in poll-bound Rajasthan, saying the review of the petrol prices would be done after the formation of the BJP government in the state.



Rajasthan, he said, was selling petrol at prices higher than the BJP-ruled Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat.



The prime minister said that during the Congress regime, tax used to be collected on income of Rs 2 lakh annually but now no tax is collected on income of up to Rs 7 lakh.



“Due to the reduction in direct tax, Rs 2.5 trillion has been saved,” he said. Modi said if the price of mobile data was the same as during the time of the Congress government, one would have to spend Rs 5,000 more today on mobile data every month.

“Today, the entire country is working day and night for the goal of development and Rajasthan will play a huge role in the heights India will reach in the 21st century,” he said.



“There is a need for a government in Rajasthan which gives top priority to the development of the state,” he said.

Rajasthan goes to polls on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.