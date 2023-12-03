Sensex (0.74%)
Both BJP, Congress claim Rajasthan elections win amid wait for vote count

"The people of Rajasthan made up their minds to break the age-old electoral tradition in the state and ensure the continuation of the Congress government in the state," Dotasra added

BJP, Congress

The votes will be counted for 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 90 seats in Chhattisgarh, 119 in Telangana and 199 seats in Rajasthan

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 07:33 AM IST
As the clock ticks down to the counting of votes for four states, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Sunday exuded confidence in his party forming the government in the state with a full majority
Speaking to ANI just hours before the counting begins, Dotasara, said, "The voters of Rajasthan have shown full faith and support to the Congress candidates because of our good governance. Our guarantees and the work done by the Congress government over 5 years have ensured a fresh term for us."
"In our manifesto, we promised to provide government jobs to 4 lakh youth, MSP to farmers and increased pension of Rs 2000 per month. During the Corona period, we ensured proper management, took care of people and did not let anyone sleep hungry. We also provided social security to the people by bringing to force legislations such as the Right to Health and Minimum Income Guarantee Act," he said.
"There is a belief in the hearts and minds of the people that in the last 5 years, the Congress government has done good work. So the people will surely bless us back to power," he added.
"The people of Rajasthan made up their minds to break the age-old electoral tradition in the state and ensure the continuation of the Congress government in the state," Dotasra added.
"We will form a government with a full majority," the Rajasthan Congress chief reiterated, exuding confidence in his party's chances.
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said that the wait is about to end as the vote boxes will be emptied soon.
"I can say with conviction that the BJP will form the government with a brute majority. In only a few hours from now, the vote boxes will reveal the massive mandate in our favour. I believe that the people will endorse the national policies of our leader PM Narendra Modi and his efforts to elevate the national prestige on the global stage," said Rathore.
The votes for the legislative assemblies of four states -- Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana -- will be counted amid tight security arrangements on Sunday, in the final stretch of the battle billed as the semifinal before the mega final in 2024.

However, the counting of votes in Mizoram, which also went to polls along with four other states last month, has been pushed back to November 4, Monday, the Election Commission (EC) informed earlier.
The counting of votes at designated centres will begin shortly at 8 am on Sunday.
The polling in five states, straddling the north, east and southern parts of the country, is tipped to set the course of the political headwinds going into the Lok Sabha elections next year.
Confirming the rescheduling of counting in the tiny Northeast state earlier, the poll panel the decision was taken following representations from civil society in the state, as Sunday holds a special significance for the people in the Christian-majority state.
The votes will be counted for 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 90 seats in Chhattisgarh, 119 in Telangana and 199 seats in Rajasthan.
The polls, held months before the Lok Sabha polls, are crucial for BJP and Congress for various reasons.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Assembly elections Assembly polls BJP Congress rajasthan Politics

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 07:33 AM IST

