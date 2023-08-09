Confirmation

Munesh Gurjar to be interrogated in bribery case by anti-corruption bureau

The now suspended mayor of Jaipur Municipal Corporation-Heritage is "directly linked" to husband's bribery case and will be interrogated by the ACB

Munesh Gurjar

Munesh Gurjar (Photo: Twitter)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 4:43 PM IST
Munesh Gurjar, the suspended mayor of Jaipur Municipal Corporation-Heritage, will be interrogated in connection to the bribery charges against her husband, stated senior officers of the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Tuesday, according to a report by the Times of India.

The ACB officer stated that the complainant of the bribery case had initially met with Munesh Gurjar, seeking support in issuing a land deed. Gurjar then led the complainant to her husband.

Then, Sushil Gurjar, along with two middlemen, Narayan Singh and Anil Dubey, were caught in the act of accepting the Rs 2 lakh bribe.

"She is the epicentre of this corruption and will be interrogated," the officer reportedly stated.

Hemant Priyadarshi, officiating DG of ACB added that the investigation was proceeding step by step, and she will be "quizzed".

Sanjiv Nain, the investigating officer on the case, added that as Munesh Gurjar and her husband shared a joint account, she was directly linked with the matter.

Munesh Gurjar's husband, Sushil Gurjar, and two others have been accused of taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for the land deed issuance. Following her husband's arrest, Munesh Gurjar was suspended from her position as mayor of Jaipur Municipal Corporation-Heritage by the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan administration.

At the time, Gurjar claimed this was a "political conspiracy" against her family.

The Rajasthan government is cracking down on corruption cases with the state assembly elections slated to be held at the end of the year.

Rajasthan Assembly Rajasthan government rajasthan Congress Bribery Bribery in India anti-corruption Ashok Gehlot

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 4:42 PM IST

