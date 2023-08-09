Munesh Gurjar to be interrogated in bribery case by anti-corruption bureau

Munesh Gurjar, the suspended mayor of Jaipur Municipal Corporation-Heritage, will be interrogated in connection to the bribery charges against her husband, stated senior officers of the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Tuesday, according to a report by the Times of India.

The ACB officer stated that the complainant of the bribery case had initially met with Munesh Gurjar, seeking support in issuing a land deed. Gurjar then led the complainant to her husband.

Then, Sushil Gurjar, along with two middlemen, Narayan Singh and Anil Dubey, were caught in the act of accepting the Rs 2 lakh bribe.

"She is the epicentre of this corruption and will be interrogated," the officer reportedly stated.

Hemant Priyadarshi, officiating DG of ACB added that the investigation was proceeding step by step, and she will be "quizzed".

Sanjiv Nain, the investigating officer on the case, added that as Munesh Gurjar and her husband shared a joint account, she was directly linked with the matter.

Also Read Gehlot govt suspends Jaipur mayor after husband arrested in bribery case Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm Rajasthan elections: Rahul Gandhi to attend rally in Banswara today Karnataka Assembly polls 2023: All you need to know about May 10 elections Rajasthan elections: Rahul Gandhi to attend rally in Banswara today No govt jobs for people accused of sex crimes in Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot Gehlot admin releases transfer orders for 22 IAS, 24 IPS, 15 IFS officers PM Modi sees himself as the PM of just BJP & Hindus: CM Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan cabinet approves creation of 19 new districts, three divisions

Munesh Gurjar's husband, Sushil Gurjar, and two others have been accused of taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for the land deed issuance. Following her husband's arrest, Munesh Gurjar was suspended from her position as mayor of Jaipur Municipal Corporation-Heritage by the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan administration.

At the time, Gurjar claimed this was a "political conspiracy" against her family.

The Rajasthan government is cracking down on corruption cases with the state assembly elections slated to be held at the end of the year.