BJP legislative party meet in Rajasthan on Tues, new CM announcement likely

The MLAs were informed Monday about the meeting of the legislative party, where the BJP's central leadership is expected to make known its choice for the post and end days of suspense

BJP, BJP flag

The BJP won 115 seats out of 199 for which elections were held in November. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 5:56 PM IST
The newly elected BJP MLAs in Rajasthan will meet here Tuesday to formally pick the next chief minister of the state, party leaders said.
The MLAs were informed Monday about the meeting of the legislative party, where the BJP's central leadership is expected to make known its choice for the post and end days of suspense after the party won the assembly election.
The results of the November 25 polls in Rajasthan were declared on December 3. BJP MLA Jogeshwar Garg said the observers appointed for the legislative party meeting will come to Jaipur on Tuesday and hold one-on-one talks with the MLAs in the morning.
After lunch, a formal meeting will be held in which the MLAs will choose the legislative party leader, or the CM-designate.
The party has appointed Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Saroj Pandey and Vinod Tawde as observers. MLA Kirodi Lal Meena said the MLAs have been informed about the legislature party meeting.
When asked about the MLAs who met former chief minister Vasundhara Raje at her home Monday, Meena said 17 MLAs have met him as well after the results and this should not be seen as lobbying.
Several MLAs have called on former CM Vasundhara Raja in recent days in what was seen as a show of support for her, amid speculation over whom the party's central leadership will pick as the next CM.
Raje also met party leaders in Delhi.
The BJP won 115 seats out of 199 for which elections were held in November. Polling in one constituency was postponed. Raje is being considered as one of the frontrunners for the post.
Other leaders said to be in the running include Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Ashwini Vaishnaw.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MLAs State assembly polls

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 5:56 PM IST

