Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Rajasthan registers nearly 25% voter turnout till 11:30 am, says EC

Voting began at 7 am on Saturday after days of hectic campaigning by major political parties, including the ruling Congress and BJP

Voting, elections, Polls, Votes

The counting of votes has been scheduled for December 3

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2023 | 12:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan on Saturday recorded 24.74 per cent polling for 199 assembly constituencies till 11.30 am, the Election Commission informed.
Voting began at 7 am on Saturday after days of hectic campaigning by major political parties, including the ruling Congress and BJP.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
However, polling for the Karanpur assembly constituency was adjourned following the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.
Voters, who lined up outside their booths as the polling process got underway on Saturday, can cast their votes until 6 pm.
Adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful and fair elections, the polling officials informed earlier.
A total of 1,02,290 security personnel have been deployed to ensure peaceful voting, an official said. As many as 69,114 police personnel, 32,876 Rajasthan Home Guard, Forest Guard, and RAC personnel, and 700 companies of CAPF have also been deployed to ensure free and fair polling, he added.
The ruling Congress is eyeing another term while the BJP is seeking to replace the Ashok Gehlot government, banking on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former CM Vasundhara Raje, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Congress national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, and Rajasthan LoP Rajendra Rathore.
Many rebel candidates of the BJP and Congress withdrew their names after being persuaded to do so. But still, about 45 rebel candidates from both parties are in the fray. These also include MLAs, former MLAs, and party officials.
The counting of votes has been scheduled for December 3.
In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP finished a close second at 73.
Gehlot took oath as CM with the support of BSP MLAs and Independents.
Meanwhile, police personnel were deployed after a scuffle broke out at a polling booth in Churu, hours after polling began in the state.

Also Read

Alwar lynching case: District court convicts 4 out of 5; sentences to 7 yrs

Rajasthan polls: State registers 9.77% voter turnout till 9:30 am, says EC

Rajasthan CM Gehlot alleges 'BJP people' involvement in Udaipur murder case

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

PM Modi calls Congress 'terrorists sympathisers' ahead of Rajasthan polls

Rajasthan elections: Polling agent dies of suspected cardiac arrest

Rajasthan polling: Scuffle breaks out at Sardarshahar assembly constituency

Rajasthan polls: State registers 9.77% voter turnout till 9:30 am, says EC

Lotus will bloom in Rajasthan on December 3, says Vasundhara Raje

No anti-incumbency, Congress will form govt in Rajasthan again: CM Gehlot

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : rajasthan Assembly elections Election Commission

First Published: Nov 25 2023 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Rajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon