close
Sensex (0.86%)
66074.00 + 561.61
Nifty (0.95%)
19697.85 + 185.50
Nifty Midcap (1.42%)
40310.15 + 565.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.17%)
5877.30 + 67.95
Nifty Bank (1.17%)
44398.65 + 512.15
Heatmap

Mayawati's BSP to ally with Gondwana party in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

In both the states, SCs and STs have been largely supporting the Congress and the BJP in the polls

Mayawati (Photo: PTI)

Mayawati (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 3:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has formed an alliance with the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) to contest the forthcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The party will contest independently in the upcoming elections in Rajasthan and Telangana.

According to a report by Indian Express, this alliance is considered to be a part of BSP's strategy for "new social engineering." The party aims to align Dalit and tribal voters in the lead-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The BSP anticipates that if its "alliance experiment" with the GGP proves successful in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, it would benefit the party in the tribal-inhabited districts of Uttar Pradesh as well.

As per the seat-sharing arrangement for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the BSP will contest in 178 constituencies, while the GGP will field candidates in 52 seats.

In the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly, the BSP will contest 53 seats, and the GGP will field candidates in 37 constituencies.

In Madhya Pradesh, 47 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs), and 35 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). In Chhattisgarh, 29 seats are reserved for STs, and 10 are reserved for SCs.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: BSP, Gondwana Gantantra Party announce alliance

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Amit Shah, Nadda hold meet with BJP leadership

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: AAP releases second list of 12 candidates

MP people will remove Shivraj Chouhan: Kamal Nath on upcoming polls

Around 64,000 polling stations set up in Madhya Pradesh for assembly polls

MP CM Chouhan to contest from Budhni as BJP releases 4th list of candidates

From soaring high in 2018 to setback in 2020, what next for Congress in MP?

BJP eyeing fourth win in MP in two decades; A SWOT analysis of ruling party


Dalits make up approximately 17 per cent of Madhya Pradesh's population, while tribals account for more than 22 per cent. In Chhattisgarh, Dalits constitute 15 per cent of the population, and tribals make up 32 per cent.

In both states, SCs and STs have traditionally supported either the Congress or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in elections.

Elections in Chhattisgarh will be conducted in two phases: the first phase of voting is scheduled for November 7, while the second phase will take place on November 17. The legislative election in Madhya Pradesh is set for November 17. The counting of votes for both states is slated for December 3.
Topics : Mayawati Bahujan Samaj Party Election news Elections in India Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Chhattisgarh polls BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGDP Growth ForecastLatest News LiveIsrael-Hamas ConflictShubman GillGold-Silver PriceEngland vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORERs 2,000 Notes ExchangePAK vs SL LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3Rajasthan Assembly election: Polling on November 23, results on December 3

Sports News

Cricket World Cup IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan matchCricket fans lash out at BCCI over World Cup ticket chaos, shoddy planning

India News

LIVE: Shah to kick-start campaigns in Telangana ahead of polls on Nov 30NewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Economy News

India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep PuriG20 FMCBG meeting at Marrakesh: All eyes on MDB reform road map
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon