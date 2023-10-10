Mayawati's BSP to ally with Gondwana party in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has formed an alliance with the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) to contest the forthcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The party will contest independently in the upcoming elections in Rajasthan and Telangana.

According to a report by Indian Express, this alliance is considered to be a part of BSP's strategy for "new social engineering." The party aims to align Dalit and tribal voters in the lead-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The BSP anticipates that if its "alliance experiment" with the GGP proves successful in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, it would benefit the party in the tribal-inhabited districts of Uttar Pradesh as well.

As per the seat-sharing arrangement for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the BSP will contest in 178 constituencies, while the GGP will field candidates in 52 seats.

In the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly, the BSP will contest 53 seats, and the GGP will field candidates in 37 constituencies.

In Madhya Pradesh, 47 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs), and 35 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). In Chhattisgarh, 29 seats are reserved for STs, and 10 are reserved for SCs.

Dalits make up approximately 17 per cent of Madhya Pradesh's population, while tribals account for more than 22 per cent. In Chhattisgarh, Dalits constitute 15 per cent of the population, and tribals make up 32 per cent.

In both states, SCs and STs have traditionally supported either the Congress or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in elections.

Elections in Chhattisgarh will be conducted in two phases: the first phase of voting is scheduled for November 7, while the second phase will take place on November 17. The legislative election in Madhya Pradesh is set for November 17. The counting of votes for both states is slated for December 3.