We respect people's mandate: Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Dotasra

He also said that the party would convene a meeting of elected legislators in Jaipur on Tuesday

Rajasthan Congress, Govind Singh Dotasra, Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot

File photo of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra shared photographs on Twitter with a caption 'The United Colours of Rajasthan' (Photo: X)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 5:14 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Sunday said that the party respects the people's mandate and would continue to work for them.
He also said that the party would convene a meeting of elected legislators in Jaipur on Tuesday.
"I am informing all elected legislators. On Tuesday, we would convene a meeting of legislators in Jaipur," Dotasra told reporters as rival BJP was headed for a win in Rajasthan.
"We respect the people's mandate and will continue to work for the people," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : rajasthan Congress BJP State assembly polls Jaipur

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 5:13 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon