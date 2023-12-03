Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Rajasthan CM Gehlot to hand over resignation to guv Sunday evening: Report

Polling in 199 out of 200 assembly seats in the state was held on November 25

ashok gehlot, rajasthan congress

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 3:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will hand over his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra Sunday evening, sources said, after the assembly poll results showed the BJP was set to return to power in the state.
Sources said Gehlot is slated to meet the governor at 5.30 pm.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
According to available counting trends in the afternoon, the BJP has won eight seats and is leading on 106, while the Congress has won one seat and is leading on 69 seats.
Polling in 199 out of 200 assembly seats in the state was held on November 25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rajasthan assembly elections 2023: Ashok Gehlot - Congress' magician

Rajasthan CM Gehlot issues apology for 'corruption' remark in judiciary

Rajasthan elections: People will make Mission 156 a success, says CM Gehlot

Truth cannot be termed 'defamation', argues CM Gehlot in Delhi court

ED summons CM Ashok Gehlot's son in a foreign exchange violation case

Rajasthan Assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 2:30 pm?

Rajasthan Assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 1:30 pm?

Rajasthan poll result: Counting trends indicate smooth sailing for BJP

Chhattisgarh Assembly election results 2023: Who is leading at 12:30 pm?

Rajasthan Assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 12:30 pm?

Topics : Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan government Rajasthan Assembly

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTelangana Election Result Live UpdatesAssembly Election Results LIVE UpdatesRajasthan Elections Results 2023 LiveMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon