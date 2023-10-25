close
Telangana polls: TPCC confirms Priyanka Gandhi's meet in Kollapur on Oct 31

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also be present in the second phase of the bus yatra and will likely visit the state in November's first week

Priyanka Gandhi, priyanka gandhi news

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 11:38 AM IST
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Working President Mahesh Kumar Goud has confirmed that Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be visiting the state to address the 'Palamuru Praja Bheri' public meeting in Kollapur on October 31, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report has said. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi will visit the state in the first week of November 2023 to participate in the second phase of the party's bus yatra.

Mahesh Kumar spoke to the press earlier and said, "Priyanka Gandhi will proceed to Kollapur on October 31 after arriving at the Shamshabad airport." Elaborating on the party's bus yatra, the leader said, "AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and party MPs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy will join the bus yatra on October 26 and 27. It will cover two Assembly constituencies per day."

The second part of the Vijaybheri bus yatra is scheduled to start on October 28, more details are expected to be announced soon. Goud said that the party's senior leaders will discuss the issue of final candidate selection in the state and take a call regarding the same.

A poll survey from CVoter has given an edge to the Indian National Congress (INC) in the state while indicating a hung assembly. The ruling BRS was given fewer seats than the Congress.

The opinion poll said the BRS will likely win 43 to 55 seats. Congress, on the other hand, is expected to win 48 to 60 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), despite having fielded its senior leaders to campaign in the state is likely to remain limited to 5 to 11 seats. Notably, the Telangana Assembly has a total of 119 seats and the party that secures 60 seats can make a majority government.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the election schedule for the five poll-bound states on October 9. Elections in Telangana will be conducted on November 30, while results will be declared on December 3.

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 11:38 AM IST

