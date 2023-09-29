close
Sensex (0.59%)
65896.75 + 388.43
Nifty (0.77%)
19673.65 + 150.10
Nifty Smallcap (1.13%)
5876.65 + 65.95
Nifty Midcap (1.13%)
40558.45 + 454.40
Nifty Bank (0.76%)
44638.15 + 337.20
Heatmap

Telangana Congress conducting flash surveys to finalise suitable candidates

Congress leaders said that 30-35 constituencies were facing a delay in finalising the candidates as party members found it difficult to agree on certain issues and could not come to a consensus

Congress

Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 12:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Telangana Congress leaders are conducting a "flash survey" to assess the suitability of candidates for party tickets in the upcoming state elections, as reported by Deccan Chronicle. The survey is focused on 30-35 assembly constituencies where multiple aspirants have applied for a Congress ticket.

Congress recently unveiled a list of candidates who were shortlisted during the screening meetings. Following their selection, these leaders have ramped up their campaigning efforts in Telangana, including the distribution of "guarantee cards" that outline six promises made to the electorate by the party, according to the Deccan Chronicle report.

Durgam Bhaskar, the General Secretary of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), who had applied for a party ticket from the Chennur seat reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, abruptly cancelled his trip to Delhi to meet Congress leaders. He returned to his constituency upon learning about the flash surveys being conducted across the state.

Party leaders have indicated that 30-35 assembly constituencies are experiencing delays in finalising candidates. This is attributed to internal disagreements and an inability to reach a consensus among party members.

Due to this, some leaders on the screening committee have advocated for a new survey, instead of relying solely on existing survey reports. While the survey results will be a factor, the seniority of the shortlisted candidates and those of other competitors will also weigh in the decision-making process, the Deccan Chronicle report added.

The flash surveys have already commenced, with party workers visiting various constituencies such as Chennur, Adilabad, and Boath in the erstwhile Adilabad district, according to the same report.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi calls BRS 'BJP Rishtedar Samithi' during rally in Telangana

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Telangana Cong awaiting BRS, BJP leaders to join; full list likely on Oct 9

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Six Congress guarantees for Telangana: Housing, electricity, pension & more

Telangana: BJP aims to mobilise 200,000 people for PM's Nizamabad meeting

Keep 'guarantee cards' safe, claim 6 benefits in 100 days: Telangana Cong

Telangana Assembly elections: PM Modi, top BJP leaders to begin campaigning

KTR accuses PM Modi of according step-motherly treatment to Telangana

Telangana govt announces 32% of SCCL's profits as bonus for coal workers

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Telangana Assembly Telangana govt Telangana BS Web Reports KCR k chandrasekhar rao Indian National Congress AICC BJP

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Stock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 29 Schedule

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: ReportGoogle, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 29 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian games LIVE updates Day 5: India win 2 Gold, 3 Silver; Medal tally 31

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mountAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon