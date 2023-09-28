Telangana: BJP aims to mobilise 200,000 people for PM's Nizamabad meeting

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana is organising a large gathering for the Prime Minister's public meeting in Nizamabad, scheduled for October 3, according to a Deccan Chronicle report. The party aims to mobilise around 200,000 people for the event, marking what will be Prime Minister Modi 's second visit to Nizamabad. His first visit to the area took place during the 2014 general elections campaign.

BJP state president G Kishan Reddy visited Nizamabad on Tuesday to ensure effective arrangements. He met with party leaders at Government Giriraj Degree College grounds in the city, instructing them to coordinate and work towards making the meeting a grand success, the report stated. Leaders from various assembly constituencies, including Nizamabad Urban, Nizamabad Rural, Armoor, Balkonda, Bodhan, Banswada, Jukkal, Yellareddy, Kamareddy, Korutla, Jagtial, Nirmal, and Mudhole were in attendance.

G Premender Reddy, BJP General Secretary in Telangana, told Deccan Chronicle that both Prime Minister Modi and the BJP's senior leadership are committed to Telangana's development. "We are hopeful that the Modi meeting will be a game changer in Telangana politics," said Reddy.

Dharmapuri Arvind, Member of Parliament from the Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat, played a pivotal role in finalising the Prime Minister's meeting in the area. In addition to Narendra Modi's rally, the BJP has planned several other large-scale public gatherings in the state, which are expected to feature senior party leaders such as BJP President JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. BJP leaders in Telangana are optimistic that the presence of these high-profile leaders will energise party workers in the state.