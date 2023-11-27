Sensex (-0.07%)
Telangana polls: AIMIM 'fevicol' between Congress and BRS, says UP CM Yogi

On the second day of his poll campaign to garner votes for BJP candidates in Telangana, CM Yogi urged the people to vote for BJP in the November 30 polls

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Taking a dig at the BRS, he appealed to people to give a 'VRS' to BRS and said, "AIMIM is working as a 'fevicol' between these two parties."

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 7:12 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) works as a 'fevicol' between Congress and the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana.
On the second day of his poll campaign to garner votes for BJP candidates in Telangana, CM Yogi urged the people to vote for BJP in the November 30 polls.
Taking a dig at the BRS, he appealed to people to give a 'VRS' to BRS and said, "AIMIM is working as a 'fevicol' between these two parties."
CM Yogi Adityanath greeted people and sought votes for BJP candidates A.P. Mithun Kumar Reddy from the Mahbubnagar (Palamuru) region, Prashant Reddy from Devarakadra, Bantu Ramesh from Kodangal, Ande Babaiya from Shadnagar, Chittaranjan Das from Jadcherla, Ratang Padum Reddy from Narayanpet, and Jalandhar Reddy from Makthal.
"Hundreds of people sacrificed themselves to build Telangana," he said.
CM Yogi also accused Congress of playing with emotions and claimed that under KCR's leadership, TRS has shattered the dreams of the people here.
He assured that if the BJP comes to power, Mahbubnagar will be established as Palamuru and invited people to come and visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya, adding that arrangements will be made for a special train.
"Before 2017, curfews were imposed for months in Uttar Pradesh. Ordinary citizens had no say, but today, under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, the BJP government has brought about massive change with no curfews and riots taking place," he said.
Yogi further stated that terrorism thrived during the Congress era and reminded everyone that the Mumbai attack took place on November 26, 2008, during Congress rule at the centre.
"It doesn't happen now because terrorists know that if they mess with India, they won't be able to leave. The Telangana government is not providing jobs to the youth, while in Uttar Pradesh, six lakh government jobs have been provided in just over six and a half years," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Telangana Assembly elections Congress TRS Owaisi

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 7:12 AM IST

