KCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

Ahead of assembly elections in Telangana, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was running a corrupt government and urged the people of Telangana not to back the corrupt government.

"KCR thinks that he has the sole authority in Telangana and he will run his corrupt and dynastic-based government here. The people of Telangana are very intelligent. They will not fall into his trap. Not only in Delhi but people all over the country are troubled by his corruption scandal. His (KCR) family's name comes from the liquor scam in Delhi. I think the people of Telangana will not make the mistake of bringing back a corrupt government," Union Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Goyal said that KCR was trying to divide the society and fool the people of the state.

He said, "In every project in Telangana there are reports of cut money and commission. People of the entire country have realised their corrupt practices."

He also launched a scathing attack on the Congress and said that the party was embroiled in corruption, appeasement politics and dynastic politics.

"The Congress government is under the illusion that only it has the right to govern the country. The Congress government had left the country in poverty in its 60 to 65 years of misrule and in 2014 we were falling into a fragile five economy. Under PM Modi India has become the fifth largest economy in the world. The IMF also agrees that India can become top three economies of the world," he said.

Telangana will go to polls on November 30 and the votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, will be counted on December 3.

In the previous Assembly polls in 2018, the BRS finished far ahead of its rivals, winning 88 of 119 seats and bagging 47.4 per cent of the total votes polled. Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.

Also Read BRS appoints 54 in-charges for constituencies; party manifesto on Oct 15 Telangana CM KCR approves Rs 195 cr for drinking water project in Kamareddy Telangana Assembly elections: PM Modi, top BJP leaders to begin campaigning Telangana Congress demands CM KCR's resignation, governor rule in state Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats Telangana Elections: BRS betting big on 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme for farmers Farmers across Telangana are with CM: BRS MLC K Kavitha ahead of polls TPCC considers offering 10 gm gold to eligible women during their wedding Telangana: BRS manifesto promises free insurance, subsidised cylinders Telangana Assembly elections: BRS manifesto matches Congress guarantees