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Tennis legend Leander Paes joins BJP ahead of West Bengal elections

Olympic medallist Leander Paes joined the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls. However, it remains unclear whether he will contest in the upcoming elections

Leander Paes joins BJP

However, it remains unclear whether Leander Paes will contest the upcoming polls. (Photo: X/@BJP4Bengal)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 1:30 PM IST

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Indian tennis legend Leander Paes joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, days ahead of the West Bengal elections. He joined the party in the presence of senior party leaders, including Union minister Kiren Rijiju.
 
Paes met with BJP chief Nitin Nabin in Kolkata last week, which had sparked speculation about his political move. However, it remains unclear whether he will contest the upcoming polls.
 
Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held on April 23 and 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The BJP has so far announced 287 candidates, including 144 in its first list, 111 in the second, 19 in the third, and 13 in the fourth. 
 

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Who is Leander Paes?

Born in Kolkata, Paes, 52, is among the most accomplished doubles tennis players in the history of the sport. In a career spanning nearly three decades, he won multiple Grand Slam titles and an Olympic tennis medal, the only Indian to do so.
 
His contribution to sport has been recognised with some of India’s highest honours, including the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan.
 
Paes also holds the distinction of representing India in seven consecutive Olympic Games from 1992 to 2016. He also spent 37 weeks as number 1 in the world rankings in doubles, and won 54 doubles titles on the ATP tour. He retired from professional tennis in 2020. After his retirement, he became the face of tennis broadcasting, helping expand professional tennis.
 
Paes also joined the Trinamool Congress in 2021 and campaigned for the party in the 2022 Goa elections. 
 
(With inputs from agencies)

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Topics : West Bengal Assembly polls Assembly elections Leander Paes BJP BS Web Reports

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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 1:26 PM IST

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