Tuesday, March 31, 2026 | 01:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / West Bengal Elections / News / BJP trying to add illegal voters in Bengal electoral rolls, says Mamata

BJP trying to add illegal voters in Bengal electoral rolls, says Mamata

Banerjee also reiterated her plea before the gathering to ignore who the TMC candidates in the state's assembly segments were and consider her as the candidate in all 294 seats

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

She said the TMC would thwart the Centre's attempts to implement NRC in the state (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 1:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the BJP was trying to include illegal voters from Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the electoral rolls of the state to turn the poll outcome in favour of the saffron party.

Addressing an election rally in Paschim Medunipur's Chandrakona, Banerjee also reiterated her plea before the gathering to ignore who the TMC candidates in the state's assembly segments were and consider her as the candidate in all 294 seats.

"I was informed by Abhishek (Banerjee) yesterday that he had to rush to the EC office in Kolkata from the middle of his campaign schedule upon receiving information that about 30,000 forms were submitted in a single day to include fresh voters," the TMC supremo said.

 

"The BJP is trying to include illegal voters from Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the electoral rolls of Bengal. They are planning to transport outstation voters by means of railways, as they did in Bihar," she alleged.

Claiming that the saffron party has "no respect" for Bengal and its people, the chief minister accused the BJP of colluding with the Election Commission and deleting names of women and minorities from the state's electoral rolls in the garb of the SIR exercise.

"The BJP and EC are snatching the citizenship, constitutional and democratic rights of people. We will fight them every inch of the way," Banerjee said.

Maintaining that the BJP would impose "ban on non-veg food consumption" of Bengalis if it comes to power in the state, the CM said the TMC would thwart the Centre's attempts to implement NRC in the state through a backdoor and its plans of sending targeted citizens to detention camps.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari will face each other again — this time in Bhabanipur

Mamata vs Suvendu: Bhabanipur contest turns into high-stakes showdown

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the gathring during inauguration of Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital, in Guwahati, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Bengal polls key to national security: Shah releases 'chargesheet' on TMC

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

BJP will lose power by attempting to destroy Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

BJP Flag, BJP

RG Kar victim's mother to contest Bengal Assembly polls on BJP ticket

Mamata Banerjee

Voting rights being snatched today, citizenship next: Mamata slams BJP, EC

Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Assembly polls West Bengal TMC BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday ListApple IOS 26.5 UpdateIPL 2026 PBKS vs GT Playing 11Cicada Covid VariantGold and Silver Rate todayVivo x300 UltraNifty BankStock Market HolidaysLPG Crisis