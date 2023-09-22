close
Jawan Box Office Collection Day 15: SRK movie continues to roar

Jawan movie is expected to collect Rs 8.1 crore on the 15th day of its release. The movie earned Rs 938 crore worldwide and it was released in theatres on September 7

Jawan

Jawan

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 6:11 PM IST
Jawan movie shattered several box office records and continues to rake in moolah, even after two weeks at the box office. According to the industry tracker, Sacnilk, Jawan has collected 525.98 crore net in India and 938 crore worldwide. The movie will soon enter the 1000 crore club and it will become SRK's second movie after Pathaan achieving that milestone.

The Atlee-directed Jawan movie was released on September 7, 2023, since then, the movie hasn't stopped in terms of collection at the box office. 

Jawan box office collection Day 15

The movie is doing record-breaking collections at the box office. Sacnilk claims the movie might earn around 8.1 crore on its 15th day in India. If that happens, the total collection of Jawan will reach Rs 525 crore after 15 days. 

As soon as the movie was released at the box office, the movie collected Rs 75 crore on its first day, becoming the first movie to achieve that milestone – no movie has ever done this in the history of Indian cinema. It didn't stop there, Jawan earned Rs 80 crore on Day 4, and that was the single highest day collection by any movie. 

Recently, the movie also entered the list of top 5 movies released at the US box office in September month. The movie in the US was distributed by Yash Raj Films USA Inc. and earned Rs 100 crore at the US box office, after releasing at just 826 theatres, which was way lower compared to Hollywood counterparts.

In January this year, SRK's other movie, Pathaan, did a fabulous job at the box office, collecting Rs 1050 crore worldwide and Rs 654 crore in India. 

What is the cast of the Jawan movie?

Here's the Jawan star cast who play main roles in the movie:
  • Shah Rukh Khan
  • Nayanthara
  • Vijay Sethupathi
  • Deepika Padukone
  • Sanjay Dutt
  • Priyamani
  • Sanya Malhotra

Who produced the Jawan movie?

Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma produced the movie under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.

Topics : Shah Rukh Khan Indian Box Office Box office Hindi movies

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 6:10 PM IST

