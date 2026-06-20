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US envoy seeks deeper cooperation with India to combat trafficking threats

Speaking at a conclave in Ranchi, US Consul General Kathy Giles-Diaz stressed the need to disrupt trafficking networks at their source through closer international cooperation

US Consul General in Kolkata Kathy Giles-Diaz

US Consul General in Kolkata Kathy Giles-Diaz | Image: X/@USAndKolkata

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2026 | 1:08 PM IST

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US Consul General in Kolkata Kathy Giles-Diaz said trafficking networks pose a serious threat to communities and national security, and stressed the need for dismantling such transnational criminal operations at their source.

Addressing the 'US-India Cooperation to Counter Trafficking Threats' conclave in Ranchi, Giles-Diaz said trafficking networks harm communities, threaten national security, and exploit the most vulnerable.

"That is why we are here -- not just to talk, but to act. Under President Trump, American foreign policy is anchored by a clear directive: Make America Safer. That means disrupting transnational criminal networks at the source," she said.

"None of this can be done alone. We are here to work alongside you," she added.

 

The US Consulate General in Kolkata hosted the Enforcement Cooperation Conclave in Ranchi on Thursday, bringing together representatives from government agencies, law enforcement bodies, civil society organisations, NGOs and academia.

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The participants discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, improve information-sharing mechanisms and deploy advanced technologies to identify, prevent and disrupt trafficking networks, according to a statement issued by the consulate.

American and Indian experts shared their experiences on advanced investigation models, data-driven border surveillance tools and multi-agency coordination frameworks during the conclave.

The US Consulate said the Trump administration has taken action against trafficking networks threatening American borders and communities, including sanctioning more than 100 online scam operators, many of whom allegedly relied on forced labour to defraud victims worldwide.

It also said American law enforcement agencies have seized nearly 2 million kg of illicit drugs and pills as part of efforts to curb drug trafficking and cut off criminal profits.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : us consulate Kolkata human trafficking US India relations

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First Published: Jun 20 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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