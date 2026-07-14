EAM Jaishankar discusses global developments with UN chief Guterres

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed global developments, including West Asia, Ukraine and Sudan, with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres here.

"Always good," Jaishankar told PTI when asked how his meeting went with the secretary general as he departed the UN headquarters.

Before he met Guterres, Jaishankar launched India's official campaign for a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council for 2028-29 at an event at the world body's headquarters here that was attended by UN ambassadors, diplomats and officials.

Jaishankar said India's approach to the UN is rooted in 'SHANTI: Securing Holistic Advancement through Norms, Trust and Integrity' as he outlined in detail New Delhi's priorities for the 2028-29 UNSC term.

These are 'a voice of Global South; advancing reformed multilateralism; a future-ready peacekeeping; addressing threats posed due to misuse of AI; securing maritime commons; countering terror financing'.

Jaishankar, who arrived in New York over the weekend, met Guterres, accompanied by India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni and officials from India's UN Mission.

"Glad to meet @antonioguterres, Secretary General of the UN in New York today. Discussed global developments, including of West Asia, Ukraine and Sudan. Also recognised the strength of India-UN cooperation," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Elections for the 2028-29 term will be conducted in June next year, when India and Tajikistan will compete for the sole seat in the Asia-Pacific Group category.

India last sat at the UNSC horseshoe high table in 2021-22, its eighth time in the powerful 15-nation UN body after tenures in 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and 2011-2012.

Jaishankar said India is launching its UNSC candidature at a time when the world is facing a "profound paradox".

"Never before has the world possessed such immense capabilities to advance human welfare at this scale. At the same time, we are witnessing levels of conflict, violence and instability that threaten even those who may be very far away.

"To address this complexity, the United Nations must take the lead and the Security Council must show the way. Elections to its membership, consequently, assume great importance," he said.

On the occasion, a special video highlighted India's growing role and contribution on the global stage and its priorities for the UNSC campaign.

"For a world in disorder, one civilisation has always answered with a single word - Shanti (peace)," the video says, as footage shows cities bombarded with missiles and natural disasters wreaking havoc, with India reaching out with relief and humanitarian efforts.

The video included Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call, made during his June 2023 address to the US Congress, that "this is not an era of war but it is one of dialogue and diplomacy".

India voiced its commitment to present concerns of the Global South on international peace and security before the Security Council, Jaishankar said.

"We are all aware that global governance has to reform in order to transform. For that to happen, multilateralism must be democratic, representative and effective," he said.

Nations like India, which have a long history of bridging differences and building consensus, can certainly make their due contribution, Jaishankar added.