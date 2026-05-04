India-Jamaica ties characterised by 'continuity and change': EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said the ties between India and Jamaica are characterised by "continuity and change" as he emphasised that this relationship is rooted in a shared history, energised by current cooperation, and aimed at a future filled with greater possibilities.

In an interview with The Jamaican Gleaner, Jaishankar also said that both countries "must continue to work together to build a deeper and more resilient partnership that works for both our people and contributes to a more just world." On Saturday, Jaishankar arrived in Jamaica on his first visit to the Caribbean nation to boost bilateral relations between the two countries.

He said that the Indian diaspora, which has a link with Jamaica for 180 years, "gives our ties a special flavour".

He further mentioned that, for many Indians, the mention of Jamaica will immediately elicit thoughts of the cricket of Michael Holding and Chris Gayle, the music of Bob Marley and Jimmy Cliff, the athletics of Usain Bolt and Elaine Thompson-Herah, and the writings of cultural icon Miss Lou.

However, these associations "reflect a deeper bonding between our two nations that includes membership of the Global South and the Commonwealth." "India and Jamaica are both pluralistic societies, political democracies and market economies," Jaishankar said.

"The relationship is, ultimately, a story of continuity and change, anchored in a shared past, energised by present cooperation, and oriented towards a future of greater possibilities," he added.

The story of India's engagement with Jamaica began with the journey of Indian indentured workers to this land in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

The arrival of the first Indians aboard the 'Blundell Hunter' in 1845, landing at Old Harbour Bay, marked the beginning of this journey, he said.

"Today, a community of approximately 70,000 people of Indian origin stands as a living bridge between our two countries," he said.

Jaishankar further added that, "the Indian-Jamaican community is an active and dynamic force that anchors and advances our relationship. When our countries established diplomatic relations in 1962, we formalised what our people had already created." "Their contribution continues to shape Jamaica's social and economic life, connecting our societies in a manner that diplomacy alone cannot. It is for this reason that I will make it a point to visit the Old Harbour Bay and to engage with the members of the Indian diaspora." On Sunday, he visited the Old Harbour, where the first Indians arrived in Jamaica over 180 years ago.

"Glad to visit Old Harbour, the historic site where the first Indians arrived in Jamaica over 180 years ago. Interacted with members of the Indian diaspora, witnessing how they have preserved their culture, traditions, and identity. Thank Ministers @Babsy_grange and @edmundbartlett6 for their gracious presence," he posted on X.

The minister also mentioned how Indian influences have woven into Jamaican life, ranging from curry and roti to the celebration of festivals such as Diwali, Phagwa and Hosay.

Noting that bilateral trade has crossed $100 million in recent years, the minister said that India's strengths in pharmaceuticals, apparel, engineering goods, automobile parts, and digital technologies complement Jamaica's aspirations to emerge as a logistics and connectivity hub in the Caribbean.

Jamaica's engagement with India-led initiatives such as the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and the International Solar Alliance is another important dimension of collaboration between the countries, he said.

India has helped Jamaica in times of need. Last year, when Hurricane Melissa hit, India immediately dispatched Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief materials, including the BHISM compact trauma treatment cubes, hygiene kits, food items, kitchen sets, solar lamps, medicines and medical equipment, power generators and shelter support.

India strongly supports the concerns of Small Island Developing States for climate action and justice, working practically with them to that end, he said.

On people-to-people ties, Jaishankar said that there is a strong case to deepen academic ties through student exchanges and strengthen people-to-people linkages through tourism and sports.

Jaishankar arrived in Kingston on Saturday evening on the first leg of his nine-day tour of Jamaica, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago to further bolster India's strategic and cultural ties with the Caribbean nations.