India welcomes ceasefire; Jaishankar to visit UAE amid West Asia crisis

India on Wednesday welcomed a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran and said it hoped the development in West Asia “will also encourage peace efforts in Ukraine”.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also announced that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on April 11 and 12. Jaishankar is scheduled to visit Mauritius on April 9 and 10 to participate in the ninth Indian Ocean Conference, which he will attend. The UAE leg was added in the context of the US-Iran ceasefire, people familiar with the development said.

In its statement welcoming the ceasefire, New Delhi reiterated its call for “de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy”, and said it also expected unimpeded freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz. The MEA said the conflict has already caused immense suffering and disrupted global energy supply and trade networks. The conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine, to which the MEA’s statement referred, have caused uncertainty for India’s trade and energy supplies.

New Delhi’s challenge now is to keep its relations with Iran, the Gulf countries, Israel and the US on an even keel. It, however, rejected reports of payment of a toll to Tehran for transiting ships through the Strait of Hormuz, pointing out that the strait is international waters. Officials said they were hopeful that Indian-flagged ships would transit through the water channel in the coming days.

Jaishankar’s visit to the UAE will give him an opportunity to understand the Emirati leadership’s assessment and perspective of the situation in West Asia, discuss energy supplies to India, restart India’s exports to the Gulf country, and thank the Emirati leadership for ensuring the welfare of the 3.5 million Indians who live and work there during the conflict, sources said.

Jaishankar is scheduled to meet his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other members of the Gulf nation’s leadership. India and the UAE have a strategic partnership, a relationship that has strengthened over the last 10 years. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited India in January.

New Delhi is also watching the strain that has emerged in UAE-Pakistan relations, with Abu Dhabi reportedly demanding that Islamabad repay the $3.5 billion it owes the Gulf country in loans.

On Pakistan mediating the ceasefire, New Delhi is of the view that it was not its place to mediate between Iran and the US, even though Islamabad, given that Iran and Pakistan share a border, has done so.

There is some acknowledgement that Pakistan’s current leadership, especially Field Marshal Asim Munir, has cultivated significant access in the White House, partly attributable to mutual business dealings. The Donald Trump administration signed an agreement in February with Pakistan’s government to “jointly redevelop” the Pakistan-owned Roosevelt House on Madison Avenue, reportedly worth $1 billion. The property belongs to the Pakistan government, and the redevelopment is part of its privatisation push.

During his visit to Mauritius, Jaishankar will meet the leadership of Mauritius. It will also give him an opportunity to interact with foreign and deputy foreign ministers of the Indian Ocean region, including Egypt, Oman and Saudi Arabia, who are among those attending the Indian Ocean Conference.

Alongside Jaishankar’s visit to the UAE, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri began a three-day visit to the US to meet senior officials to review bilateral trade and defence relations and discuss the West Asia crisis.

In a post on X, India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra said Misri’s visit “offers an opportunity to review with our US partners the full breadth of the India-US partnership, and to advance discussions across key pillars of our bilateral agenda — including trade, defence, technology, and exchange perspectives on regional and global developments.”

India-Turkiye consultations

The 12th round of India-Turkiye Foreign Office Consultations (FoC) was held on Wednesday in New Delhi and chaired by Sibi George, secretary (West) in the MEA, and Berris Ekinci, deputy minister of foreign affairs from the Turkish side. The last round of the consultations was held in June 2022 in Ankara.

In the run-up to Operation Sindoor, India-Turkiye ties deteriorated because of Ankara’s support to Pakistan. During the consultations on Wednesday, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of the current state of bilateral relations. The discussions focused on areas such as trade and investments, tourism, technology and innovation, energy, cooperation in educational and cultural fields, people-to-people ties, and the fight against cross-border terrorism. The two sides also discussed global developments.