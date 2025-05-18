Sunday, May 18, 2025 | 08:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Nizamani killed by unidentified gunmen in Sindh

Nizamani, who had been provided security by the Pakistani government, had left his residence at Matli in Sindh this afternoon and he was gunned down by assailants near a crossing, the officials said

Besides masterminding the attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters at Nagpur, the Lashkar operative was involved in the Indian Institute of Science attack of 2005 in Bengaluru. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Razaullah Nizamani alias Abu Saiullah, who was the brain behind the 2006 attack on the RSS headquarters, was killed by unidentified gunmen in Sindh province of Pakistan, officials here said. 

Nizamani, who had been provided security by the Pakistani government, had left his residence at Matli in Sindh this afternoon and he was gunned down by assailants near a crossing, the officials said. 

Besides masterminding the attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters at Nagpur, the Lashkar operative was involved in the Indian Institute of Science attack of 2005 in Bengaluru and the terror strike at a CRPF camp at Rampur in 2001. 

 

First Published: May 18 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

