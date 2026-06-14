Marco Rubio defends Hormuz blockade after India protests US strikes

By Rajesh Mascarenhas

Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended Washington’s position in the Strait of Hormuz, responding to protests by India after US strikes left three mariners from the South Asian nation dead.

Rubio spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to discuss recent developments in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement from the US Department of State on Saturday. The secretary stressed that all commercial vessels should immediately comply with orders from US forces as they seek to maintain peace and security in the strategic waterway.

Rubio also said violations of the US-led blockade and the illicit transport of Iranian oil wouldn’t be tolerated, according to the statement. The remarks came after Jaishankar protested the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he conveyed India’s concerns directly to Rubio and reiterated New Delhi’s strong objection to the attacks. “Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified,” he said.

The diplomatic exchange comes ahead of a planned meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Wednesday on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, where regional security and maritime trade routes are expected to be among the topics of discussion.