PM Modi lands in Sweden; to hold talks on trade, technology, defence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Sweden on Sunday, where he will hold talks on trade, technology, defence and other key sectors.

The prime minister's aircraft was escorted by Swedish Air Force jets while landing in Gothenburg. He was given a warm welcome at the airport by his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson.

"I will be meeting Prime Minister Kristersson with the aim of advancing the India-Sweden friendship in trade, investments, innovation, defence and more," Modi said in a social media post.

He further said, "With PM Kristersson and President of the European Commission, Ms. Ursula von der Leyen, I will be meeting European business leaders at the European Business Round Table for Industry. This will also deepen investment linkages between India and Europe." Modi's two-day Sweden tour will focus on exploring new avenues of cooperation to enhance bilateral trade, which reached USD 7.75 billion in 2025.

The two sides are also set to focus on boosting ties in areas of green transition, AI, emerging technologies, startups, resilient supply chains, space, climate action and people-to-people ties.

Modi had earlier visited Sweden in 2018 for the first-ever India-Nordic Summit.

This is the second leg of Modi's four-nation Europe tour. He has already visited the Netherlands, where he inked 17 agreements to boost cooperation in defence, critical minerals and other key sectors.

Later this week, he will also visit Norway and Italy.

Soon after landing in Gothenburg, Modi met members of the Indian diaspora who were there to greet him. He was welcomed with musical performances, including the rendition of a bhajan by a Swedish woman.