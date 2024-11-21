Business Standard
PM Modi meets Grenada PM Dickon Mitchell; discusses cooperation, ties

Discussions focused on development cooperation in areas such as education, ICT, healthcare, food security, cricket, capacity building, and sustainable development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell on the sidelines of the India-Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Summit, in Georgetown | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Grenada's Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell on Thursday in Georgetown, on the sidelines of the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit. The two leaders discussed key areas of cooperation, said an MEA official.

During the meeting, PM Modi congratulated PM Mitchell for successfully hosting the summit. The discussions focused on development cooperation in areas such as education, ICT, healthcare, food security, cricket, capacity building, and sustainable development, according to an MEA official.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a post on X, said, "PM Narendra Modi met PM Dickon Mitchell of Grenada on the sidelines of the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit in Georgetown. PM Modi congratulated PM Mitchell for successfully conducting the summit. Discussions were held on development cooperation in areas like education, ICT, healthcare, food security, cricket, capacity building, and sustainable development."

 

Meanwhile, PM Modi also held bilateral talks with Antigua and Barbuda's Prime Minister Gaston Browne in Georgetown, marking the final leg of his three-nation tour.

The MEA on X said, "PM @narendramodi met PM @gastonbrowne of Antigua and Barbuda on the margins of 2nd India-CARICOM Summit today. PM congratulated PM Browne for successfully hosting the 4th SIDS conference. PM Browne appreciated the 7 pillar CARICOM plan put forth by the PM at the Summit."

"The leaders exchanged views on issues of trade & investment, capacity building for SIDS, and climate change action. PM Browne announced support for India's permanent membership of the UN Security Council", the MEA spokesperson added in his post.

Earlier, PM Modi met Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago during the same summit. In a post on X, PM Modi shared that the two leaders discussed diversifying trade linkages between the countries. PM Modi also praised PM Rowley for adopting the UPI platform and welcomed the signing of an MoU on agro and food processing.

"Had a very fruitful meeting with Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago. We talked about how to diversify trade linkages between our nations. Areas like science, healthcare, education, renewable energy, and agriculture offer great potential for cooperation. It is a matter of immense joy that Trinidad and Tobago has adopted UPI. The signing of an MoU relating to agro and food processing is also a welcome step," PM Modi said.

Further details shared by the MEA highlighted that the leaders discussed strengthening bilateral relations in digital transformation, health, defence, maritime security, transportation, and cultural exchanges. They also witnessed the exchange of an MoU on setting up Integrated Automatic Fruit and Vegetable Primary Processing Activities in Trinidad and Tobago.

The relationship between India and Trinidad and Tobago has deep historical roots, dating back to May 30, 1845, when the first ship, Fatel Razack, brought 225 Indian indentured workers to Trinidad, then a British colony. Today, their descendants form the largest ethnic group in the country, making up nearly 42 percent of the population. This Indian-origin population has played a significant role in shaping the political, economic, and social fabric of Trinidad and Tobago.

Bilateral exchanges between the two countries have been ongoing for over 170 years. Visits by leaders such as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who attended the CHOGM Summit in Trinidad and Tobago in 2009, and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar's state visit to India in 2012 have helped solidify these ties. In recent years, PM Modi and PM Rowley have met on several occasions, including at the CHOGM Summit in London in 2018, where they discussed opportunities for enhanced cooperation.

Additionally, the first-ever India-CARICOM Summit in September 2019 in New York resulted in a USD 150 million Line of Credit for renewable energy and climate change projects. A joint task force was also created to advance trade and regional development.

PM Modi's current visit is part of a broader engagement with the Caribbean, aiming to deepen cooperation with the region. The Indian diaspora in Trinidad and Tobago, which numbers around 600 families, continues to play a crucial role in strengthening the relationship between the two nations. Recently, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago waived visa requirements for Indian nationals visiting for tourism and business, further promoting bilateral ties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

