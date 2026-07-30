Payments monetisation remains India's biggest challenge: NTT Data
NTT Data says India remains its most important payments market despite zero MDR challenges, as it expands Adaptis and invests in value-added payment solutions
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
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NTT Data Payment Services, the digital payments processing arm of Japanese conglomerate NTT Data, is deepening its presence in India and other key Southeast Asian markets, such as Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam, by consolidating its acceptance, merchant solutions, value-added services, and commerce capabilities under a single brand, Adaptis. Global attention beckons India’s growing epayment market, even as monetisation remains a challenge, explain Shinichiro Nishikawa, head of global payments strategy and transformation at NTT Data Japan, and Takeo Ueno, whole-time director and chief executive officer, and Rahul Jain, chief financial officer, of NTT Data Payment Services India, in a sit-down interview with Ajinkya Kawale. Edited excerpts:
Topics : NTT Digital Payments UPI