close
Sensex (0.92%)
64958.69 + 594.91
Nifty (0.94%)
19411.75 + 181.15
Nifty Smallcap (1.55%)
6104.65 + 93.30
Nifty Midcap (0.88%)
39937.10 + 349.70
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43619.40 + 301.15
Heatmap

Crypto wallet app Okto announces $5 mn treasury fund for Vauld users

Okto said it has introduced a 2 per cent bonus for users who choose to transfer their assets from Vauld to Okto

Cryptocurrency

Photo: Bloomberg

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 8:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Coinbase Ventures-backed DeFi wallet app Okto has allotted a $5 million treasury fund to attract users of Singapore-based crypto-exchange Vauld, which suspended trading, withdrawal, and deposit activities on its platform.

Okto said it has introduced a 2 per cent bonus for users who choose to transfer their assets from Vauld to Okto.

Vauld had suspended operations in July last year.

"While this $5 million fund represents one of our initiatives to support the crypto ecosystem, our overarching vision is to empower the Web3 community through cutting-edge technology-backed platforms and apps designed to tackle the broader challenges within the ecosystem. The concept of self-custody is revolutionary as it grants complete ownership of assets to the users,” said Neeraj Khandelwal, Founder at Okto.

Okto is a keyless, self-custody Web3 wallet that provides access to DeFi services and ensures the safety of users' funds.

The company said it removes the risk of a single point of failure using custom-built, consensus-driven Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology.

Private keys used to access and control funds are never fully exposed with MPC, which ensures that users' funds remain secure.

“Okto uses state-of-the-art Multi-Party Computation algorithms to create users' private keys. Our MPC algorithm never produces a complete private key. Our MPC algorithm uses three nodes which communicate with each other under proprietary encryption channels and create unique sensitive material on each node,” said Vivek Gupta, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Okto.

The company is backed by investors such as Steadview, BCap, Coinbase Ventures, Pantera, and Bain Capital Ventures, among others.

Also Read

Filing ITR for crypto gains: Here's your guide on taxation for VDAs

ChatGPT arrives on Apple App store for iPhones: Everything you need to know

CoinDCX partners with KoinX to allow crypto tax tracking on its platform

Samsung Wallet, Thermo Check and WhatsApp are coming to Galaxy Watch series

Bitcoin breaches $30k-mark fuelled by Powell's comments, spot ETF filings

WHO South-East Asia region to prioritise investment in primary healthcare

Mixed show for AMCs in second quarter; limited scope for stock rally

Aequs raises Rs 448 cr in funding round led by Singapore's Amansa Capital

Equity fundraise through rights issue spurts in 2023, shows data

UP plans to attract pvt investment of more than Rs 1,000 crore in Toy Park

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : cryptocurrency crypto trading digital payment wallet

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 8:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEWhatsAppBAN vs SL LIVE SCOREChhattisgarh Assembly elections LIVE

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti IraniRajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollutionSC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details hereOil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon