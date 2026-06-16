InvITs' cumulative distribution since inception reaches ₹91,000 cr: Report

India’s Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) collectively distributed ₹22,769 crore in FY26, taking cumulative distributions since inception to ₹91,000 crore, according to the Bharat InvITs Association (BIA), the apex industry body for InvITs in India.

The InvITs distributed ₹7,719 crore to approximately 5.58 lakh unitholders in the fourth quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26), up 34 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

The industry’s assets under management (AUM) continued to grow, increasing from ₹6.3 trillion in FY25 to ₹7.1 trillion in FY26. The market capitalisation of the InvIT industry increased to ₹2.92 trillion in FY26 from ₹2.2 trillion in FY25, up about 32 per cent year-on-year (YoY) — a reflection of the growing scale and importance of the asset class within India’s capital markets.

The InvIT ecosystem saw three new trusts listed during FY26, taking the total number of listed InvITs to 25. The number of publicly listed InvITs increased from five in FY25 to seven in FY26, reflecting the growing depth of the sector and expanding investment opportunities for market participants while encouraging greater retail participation, BIA said.

NS Venkatesh, chief executive officer (CEO), Bharat InvITs Association, said strong growth in distributions, market capitalisation and investor participation reflects increasing confidence in InvITs as a long-term infrastructure investment vehicle. “InvITs continue to offer investors a unique combination of portfolio diversification and access to stable cash flows backed by essential infrastructure assets. With several privately listed InvITs evaluating a transition to public listing, growing interest from both retail and institutional investors, and continued regulatory support, the sector is entering a new phase of scale, accessibility and maturity,” he said.

Further, with nearly 2 lakh new unitholders added during the year, the total unitholder base of listed InvITs grew by 64 per cent YoY. BIA stated that this growth reflects increasing awareness and acceptance of InvITs as a stable, income-generating investment avenue, particularly among retail investors seeking long-term returns from infrastructure assets.

In FY26, InvITs raised ₹1.97 trillion through equity, up 12.5 per cent YoY. The industry’s gross debt stood at ₹3.35 trillion as of March 31, 2026. Continued access to both equity and debt capital reflects growing investor confidence in the asset class and is enabling InvITs to support large-scale infrastructure development, BIA added.

Additionally, with robust infrastructure investment requirements, ongoing government reforms and growing institutional interest, the industry is projected to reach ₹21 trillion by 2030, further establishing InvITs as a key source of capital for infrastructure development in India.