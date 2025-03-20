Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 10:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Bihar makes fresh demand for special status before 16th Finance Commission

Bihar makes fresh demand for special status before 16th Finance Commission

This was disclosed by Arvind Pangariya, the renowned economist who is also the chairman of the commission, while interacting with the media after receiving the state government's memorandum

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

The Chief Minister also said that he had "high hopes" from the commission headed by Pangariya. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 10:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Thursday made a fresh demand for special category status before the 16th Finance Commission, members of which are currently on a tour of the state.

This was disclosed by Arvind Pangariya, the renowned economist who is also the chairman of the commission, while interacting with the media after receiving the state government's memorandum.  ALSO READ: Raise state's share in central taxes to 48%: MP CM to Finance Commission

"It was a lengthy presentation made in the presence of the chief minister, his deputies and other cabinet colleagues, besides top officials... prior to Bihar, we have covered 20 states. Our tours began in June last year, after the Election Commission lifted the Model Code of Conduct imposed during Lok Sabha polls," Pangariya said.

 

"The demand for a special category status is part of the memorandum of the Bihar government... (but) this is not something that the Finance Commission has jurisdiction over," he said.  ALSO READ: Odisha asks Rs 12.59 trn from Finance Commission, 50% divisible pool share

"At the moment, no state has special category status. It used to be under the Planning Commission. States were divided into special and general categories. But that specification went away with the Planning Commission," he pointed out.

Also Read

Crime

Union minister's nephew killed over water dispute with brother in Bihar

Rabri Devi, Rabri

Land-for-jobs case: Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap appear before ED; Lalu summoned

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Reserved seats for poor students to be filled up, says Nitish Kumar

Congress Supporters, Congress, Congress flag, Congress logo

Congress launches 'palayan roko, naukri do padayatra' across Bihar

Tej Pratap Yadav

WATCH: Perform 'thumka' or face suspension, Tej Pratap warns cop on Holi

Notably, in 2015, months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed power, the Planning Commission was replaced with the NITI Aayog with Pangariya as its first vice chairman.

Pangariya said he was aware that special category status for Bihar has been a "long-standing demand" which he encountered even during his stint with the NITI Aayog, but reiterated that "it is not something that the Finance Commission can deliver on".

The chief minister, according to a statement from his office, also said that he had "high hopes" from the commission headed by Pangariya, "who is aware of Bihar's social and economic structure, by virtue of being the chancellor of Nalanda University".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumDomestic institutional investors (DIIs) have stepped up buying in the equity market in August, deploying a net Rs 48,347 crore, the highest in three months. The surge in DII inflows came amid softening of foreign institutional investor (FII) investm

Single-day FII debt inflows highest in a year; FAR flows near Rs 3 trillion

Fraud, Online scam,scam

Digital financial frauds touch Rs 4,245 crore in the Apr-Jan period of FY25

EPFO

Fresh formal hirings fall for second straight month in January: EPFO data

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI appoints Indranil Bhattacharyya as executive director, effective Mar 19

money, financial, cash, rupee

Indian rupee ends at 86.37/$, logs best winning streak in over nine months

Topics : Bihar Finance Commission Special Category Status

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 10:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon