RBI appoints Indranil Bhattacharyya as executive director, effective Mar 19

As ED, Bhattacharyya will oversee the department of economic and policy research

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Reserve Bank of India (Photo: Reuters)

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday appointed Indranil Bhattacharyya as executive director (ED), with effect from March 19. Prior to his promotion as ED, Bhattacharyya was serving as adviser in the monetary policy department of the central bank.
 
As ED, Bhattacharyya will oversee the department of economic and policy research. He holds a postgraduate degree in economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.
 
Over a span of nearly three decades, Bhattacharyya has worked in the areas of monetary policy, fiscal policy, banking, and international economic relations in the monetary policy department, department of economic and policy research, and the international department of RBI. He has also served as an economic expert in the technical office of the governor at Qatar Central Bank for five years.
 

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Research

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

