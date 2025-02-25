Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / FinMin defers performance review meeting with heads of PSU banks to Mar 5

FinMin defers performance review meeting with heads of PSU banks to Mar 5

The 12 PSBs have posted highest-ever net profit of Rs 1.29 trillion in the April-December period of the current fiscal year, marking an annual increase of 31.3 per cent

Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M Nagaraju

The meeting, to be chaired by Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju, would review financial performance and progress of financial inclusion schemes, among others.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The finance ministry has deferred performance review meeting with heads of public sector banks (PSBs) by a day to March 5.

The meeting, to be chaired by Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju, would review financial performance and progress of financial inclusion schemes, among others, sources said.  ALSO READ: Centre kickstarts process for stake sale in PSBs and listed PFIs

Earlier, Department of Financial Services had fixed March 4 for the meeting.

This is going to be the first meeting after presentation of Union Budget 2025-26 in Parliament.

The 12 PSBs have posted highest-ever net profit of Rs 1.29 trillion in the April-December period of the current fiscal year, marking an annual increase of 31.3 per cent.

 

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

BS Manthan: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to speak on India in the new world order

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader, Jairam Ramesh

Cong slams BJP after FinMin says USAID projects not linked to voter turnout

Several public sector banks are hiring apprentices for the first time through their apprenticeship programmes to improve customer relations in semi-urban and rural areas, amid a gradual decline in the workforce over the years.

FinMin to meet heads of PSBs on Mar 4, to review financial performance

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha

Govt extends Chief Economic Adviser Nageswaran's term until March 2027

Premiumbank, banks

FinMin to discuss hiking deposit insurance limit with PSBs on March 4

The performance of PSBs has shown significant improvement on key financial parameters, like record net profit growth, improved asset quality, and build-up of adequate capital buffers, during the period under review.

Further, improved asset quality is also visible from significantly low net NPA ratio at 0.59 per cent (aggregate net NPA outstanding of Rs 61,252 crore), the finance ministry had said in a statement.

They posted aggregate business growth of 11 per cent (year-on-year), with improved aggregate deposit growth at 9.8 per cent. Total aggregate business of PSBs reached Rs 242.27 trillion during the period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bank, NBFC

NBFCs gets breather as RBI restores risk weights on loans from banks

PremiumBond market

Large issuers rush to debt market despite rising corporate bond yields

Bonds

India's 10-year bond yield flat as debt supply, rupee decline hurts

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI partly dials back strict loan rules for micro credit, non-bank lenders

The credit bureau CRIF High Mark's latest report on microfinance, ‘Microlend' has it that at end-June 2024, the systemic book at Rs 4.32 trillion, marked a quarter-on-quarter decline of 2.3 per cent even though on a year-on-year basis, it is up 20.3

Microfinance loans shrink 3.5% to Rs 3.85 trillion in December: MFIN data

Topics : Finance Ministry public sector banks Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Explore News

Ts Inter Hall Ticket 2025 outStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAUS vs SA Live ScoreStock Market Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekycCBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon