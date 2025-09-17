Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 09:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / GST cut to save discoms ₹3,000 crore annually on power costs: MNRE

GST cut to save discoms ₹3,000 crore annually on power costs: MNRE

MNRE said reducing GST on renewable devices to 5% from 12% will save discoms Rs 2,000-3,000 crore annually, lower solar project costs and boost clean energy investment

goods and services tax, GST

The capital cost of a utility-scale solar project, typically around Rs 3.5–4 crore per megawatt (MW), will now see savings of Rs 20–25 lakh per MW. At the scale of a 500 MW solar park, project cost reductions of over Rs 100 crore are expected.

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) is expected to lower levelised renewable energy tariffs, easing the financial burden of electricity procurement for distribution companies, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said on Tuesday.
 
“India could witness annual savings of Rs 2,000–3,000 crore in power procurement costs on account of the recent reduction of goods and services tax on renewable energy devices and components to 5 per cent from the earlier 12 per cent,” MNRE said in a statement.
 
End consumers will benefit from greater access to affordable clean electricity, reinforcing the long-term sustainability of India’s power sector, the statement added. The rationalisation of GST rates across the renewable energy value chain is also expected to reduce the cost of clean energy projects, including the government’s rooftop solar initiative.
 
 
The capital cost of a utility-scale solar project, typically around Rs 3.5–4 crore per megawatt (MW), will now see savings of Rs 20–25 lakh per MW. At the scale of a 500 MW solar park, project cost reductions of over Rs 100 crore are expected.
 
“Lower GST will enhance the competitiveness of Indian-made renewable energy equipment by reducing module and component costs by 3–4 per cent, supporting the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives,” MNRE said.
 
With India targeting 100 gigawatt (GW) of solar manufacturing capacity by 2030, the government expects that lower GST on cleaner energy will encourage fresh investment into domestic manufacturing hubs. “The GST cut will not only reduce the levelised cost of energy but also boost investor confidence, enabling faster signing of power purchase agreements and quicker project commissioning,” the ministry added.
 

More From This Section

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee gains to over 2-week high ahead of US Federal Reserve meet outcome

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI sets up regulatory review cell, norms to be revisited every 5-7 years

Pension Scheme, Pension

PFRDA proposes NPS exit, withdrawal rule changes; seeks feedback by Oct 17

Razorpay

Fintech firm Razorpay integrates Apple Pay to support foreign transactions

Jan Dhan

Financial inclusion drive opens 6.1 million Jan Dhan accounts in 2.5 months

Topics : GST News finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Hyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon