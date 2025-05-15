Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Indian Rupee opens 24 paise lower at 85.52/$; snaps 3-day winning streak

Indian Rupee opens 24 paise lower at 85.52/$; snaps 3-day winning streak

The domestic currency began the session 24 paise lower at 85.52 after closing at 85.28 against the greenback on Wednesday

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy(Photo: Reuters)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Rupee opened lower on Thursday, even as the crude oil prices and the dollar index continued to weaken. 
 
The domestic currency began the session 24 paise lower at 85.52 after closing at 85.28 against the greenback on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data. The currency has remained volatile this month and has fallen by around 1.3 per cent so far. 
 
The current slight gain on Wednesday was driven by India’s Wholesale Price Inflation data, which cooled to a 13-month low of 0.85 per cent in April, according to Amit Pabari, managing director of CR Forex Advisors. With inflation easing, expectations have risen that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could consider another rate cut in its June monetary policy meeting.  With the consumer inflation rate staying below the RBI's 4 per cent target for two consecutive months, economists foresee three back-to-back reductions in the policy repo rate, starting with a 25 basis point cut in June.
 

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Indian Rupee ends slightly higher at 85.28/$ as crude oil prices fall

Rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Indian Rupee trades up on strong cues; opens 21 paise higher at 85.13/$

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee gives up early gains as traders unwind long positions, bonds rally

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Indian Rupee pares early gains; ends 4 paise higher at 85.34/$

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

Indian Rupee opens 71 paise stronger at 84.67/$ as border tensions ease

 
India’s retail inflation dropped to its lowest level since July 2019, with the year-on-year Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April 2025 recorded at 3.16 per cent. 
 
Meanwhile, the weakness in the dollar index contained after it surged in the early part of the week. It eased losses after the US clarified that it is not seeking to weaken the dollar as part of trade deals. The dollar Index was trading 0.19 per cent lower at 100.84. The index remains well bid and is likely to test higher resistance levels near 102.50-103.00, while immediate support lies around 100.00-100.20, Pabari said. 
 
The Indian trade data is expected to be released today after yesterday's inflation data showed lower retail and wholesale inflation as food prices fell, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said. "The range for today is expected between 85 to 85.75 with dips to the pair to be bought while good upticks as stated above to be sold." 
 
In commodities, crude oil prices extended their fall on reports that US crude inventories rose the most in two months amid rising tensions with Iran. Brent crude price was down 2.32 per cent to $64.56 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 2.45 per cent at 61.60, as of 9:11 AM. 
   

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI pushes lenders to revive funding market vital for monetary policy

fdi, fema, fpi

India's outward FDI nearly doubles to $6.8 bn in April 2025: RBI data

SBI, State Bank Of India

State Bank of India to decide on $3 billion fundraising on May 20

YES BANK

SMBC's 20% stake purchase is credit positive for Yes Bank: Moody's

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI reviews e-wallets after sudden collapse of EV taxi service BluSmart

Topics : Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Wholesale food inflation India inflation RBI Policy currency market Crude Oil Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon