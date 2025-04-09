Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 05:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IndusInd Bank like incidents not failures but episodes: Guv Malhotra

IndusInd Bank like incidents not failures but episodes: Guv Malhotra

RBI is working to ensure frequency of such occurrence is less, he said

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra during a press conference after announcement of the first bi-monthly monetary policy of the current fiscal year, in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 9, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Subrata Panda Mumbai
Apr 09 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

Incidents like the one involving IndusInd Bank or New India Cooperative Bank should not be termed as failures. Instead, they should be viewed as episodes that can occur in a financial system which has a large number of players, said Sanjay Malhotra, governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Wednesday. However, he reassured that overall, India’s financial system remains resilient.
 
In the post-monetary policy press conference, Malhotra said, “I would not call them total failures. They are episodes, and we have to ensure through various means that these incidents happen less frequently. For that, we have various tools – regulations, supervision, etc. The banks themselves have multiple layers – business unit layer, compliance layer, and audit layer. So all of them have to work together and continuously try to improve the systems.”
 
 
Additionally, he assured that India’s financial system remains resilient. Be it cooperative banks, non-bank finance companies (NBFCs), or the scheduled commercial banks, at the system level they are safe, secure, and robust, Malhotra said, adding that the RBI has good systems in place to detect non-compliances and risks as early as possible and that it takes pre-emptive as well as corrective action wherever required.
 
In his statement, Malhotra emphasised that financial soundness parameters of the banking sector continue to be robust. The liquidity buffer in the banking system is well above the regulatory threshold and profitability indicators are also healthy, reflecting robust operational efficiency of the system. Similarly, the system-level parameters of NBFCs, too, are sound, he said.
 
Last month, IndusInd disclosed to the exchanges that an internal review of processes related to its derivative portfolio revealed certain discrepancies, which will adversely impact its net worth by 2.35 per cent. Analysts estimate the hit on profit to be between Rs 1,500 crore and Rs 2,000 crore.

The bank has appointed an external agency – PwC – to independently review and validate the internal findings. Additionally, the bank has hired an independent professional firm to conduct a comprehensive investigation to identify the root cause of the discrepancies in the derivative portfolio. The firm has also been tasked with assessing the correctness and impact of the accounting treatment of the derivative contracts with regard to the prevailing accounting standards, as well as identifying any lapses and establishing accountability.
 
Amidst the turmoil, the RBI had to step in to issue a statement addressing speculations surrounding the bank. The RBI assured the bank’s depositors not to react to speculative reports, as the bank’s financial health remains stable and is being monitored closely by the Reserve Bank.
 
In the case of New India Cooperative Bank, the RBI superseded its board for 12 months and appointed an administrator to oversee the bank’s affairs during this period after it imposed business restrictions on the bank. The RBI’s actions were triggered by allegations of fund misappropriation by some bank staffers.
 
Additionally, the RBI in January superseded the board of Aviom India Housing Finance, citing governance concerns, and referred the lender to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to initiate insolvency proceedings.
 
“Whenever such failures happen, we take risk mitigation measures in terms of protecting the customers, but also on the other side we direct the boards to ensure that proper forensic and accountability studies are held so that whosoever is accountable – whether they are internal, external, or third-party service providers – they will be covered and actions will play out,” said Swaminathan J, deputy governor, RBI.
 
“We never waste a crisis,” he said, adding that there are learnings and the supervisory tools get better with each episode.
 
According to Swaminathan, the RBI’s intention is to minimise and, more importantly, ensure that customers remain protected even if accidents play out. “In each of the episodes, we have taken adequate steps to ensure that customer inconvenience is minimised and customer money is protected to the extent as much as possible,” he further said, reiterating that the RBI’s primary concern is that there is no loss or inconvenience to customers, and once that is ensured, the central bank then moves forward with accountability.

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

