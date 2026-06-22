Inflows into FCNR(B) deposits down 39% in April 2026, shows RBI data

FCNR(B) deposit inflows declined sharply in April 2026 from a year earlier, although total inflows across non-resident deposit schemes rose marginally to $764 million from $751 million a year ago.

According to RBI data, inflows into FCNR(B) deposits fell 39 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $166 million in April 2026, compared with $272 million in the corresponding month last year. Outstanding FCNR(B) deposits stood at $33.9 billion.

Recently, the RBI operationalised a special FCNR(B) deposit scheme under which it effectively absorbs the entire hedging cost on such deposits, estimated at around 3.5 per cent. The measure is aimed at attracting dollar inflows into the country and supporting the domestic currency, which had come under depreciation pressure against the US dollar. Estimates of potential FCNR(B) inflows vary widely, ranging from $20 billion to over $40 billion.

However, these numbers will start reflecting from June onwards.

Meanwhile, inflows into Non-Resident External (NRE) rupee account deposits stood at $528 million in April 2026, up 40 per cent YoY from $376 million in the same month last year. Outstanding NRE deposits stood at $98.47 billion.

In contrast, inflows into Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) deposits declined 31 per cent YoY to $71 million during the month. Outstanding NRO deposits stood at $33.2 billion as of April 2026.

Overall, outstanding NRI deposits stood at $165.59 billion at the end of April 2026, compared with $165.43 billion a year earlier.

Inflows into India's non-resident deposit schemes moderated in 2025-26. Flows into non-resident Indian (NRI) deposits stood at $14.41 billion in 2025-26, compared with $16.16 billion in the previous fiscal year.

FCNR(B) deposits recorded inflows of $946 million in 2025-26, sharply lower than $7.08 billion in the previous fiscal year. NRE deposits recorded inflows of $7.94 billion during 2025-26, higher than $4.71 billion in the previous year. NRO deposits saw inflows of $5.53 billion in 2025-26, compared with $4.37 billion a year earlier.