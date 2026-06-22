Monday, June 22, 2026 | 07:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI net sells $8.94 billion in April amid geopolitical tensions, outflows

RBI net sells $8.94 billion in April amid geopolitical tensions, outflows

The central bank remained a net seller in the spot forex market as the rupee came under pressure from geopolitical tensions and persistent foreign outflows

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

The RBI had net sold $53.13 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in financial year 2025-26, the highest net dollar sale by the central bank in a financial year.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) net sold $8.94 billion in April, against a net sale of $9.76 billion in March, according to the central bank's monthly bulletin. The rupee remained under pressure during the month amid geopolitical tensions and continued foreign outflows.
 
The central bank bought $16.23 billion, while it sold $25.17 billion during the month. The local currency depreciated by 0.11 per cent in April.
 
The RBI had net sold $53.13 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in financial year 2025-26, the highest net dollar sale by the central bank in a financial year. During financial year 2024-25, the central bank had net sold $34.51 billion.
 
 
The outstanding net short dollar position in the forward market decreased for the first time in six months to $95.30 billion by the end of April from $103.06 billion at the end of March.
 
Short positions with a tenure of less than one year fell to $44.58 billion by the end of April, against $50.26 billion at the end of March. Short positions with a tenure of more than one year fell by around $2 billion to $50.73 billion.

Also Read

RBI, reserve bank of india

Outward remittances under RBI's LRS down 7.85% in April 2026: Bulletin

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Banks must leverage DPI stack to deepen MSME credit access: RBI Governor

RBI, reserve bank of india

RBI net sold $8.944 billion in spot market in April, says bulletin

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee snaps 6-day winning streak amid importer demand, IPO-linked outflows

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra during the Post Monetary Policy press conference, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Friday, June 5, 2026. (Photo: PTI)

'Nursery of entrepreneurship, key to Viksit Bharat': RBI Guv bats for MSME

 
Of the $95 billion net short dollar position, $13.52 billion was in one-month contracts, $10.90 billion in one-to-three-month tenures, and $20.15 billion was set to mature between three months and a year. The remaining $50 billion was in contracts with a tenure of more than a year.
 
Further, as of May, the real effective exchange rate (REER) of the Indian rupee stood at 86.20, against 87.76 in April.
 
The REER adjusts the nominal effective exchange rate (NEER) to account for inflation differentials between India and its major trading partners. A REER value above 100 indicates an appreciation of the rupee relative to the base year, potentially making Indian exports less competitive in global markets.

More From This Section

IREDA, Godrej and others raise ₹4,165 crore through bond issuances

IREDA, Godrej and others raise ₹4,165 crore through bond issuances

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Rupee falls 15 paise to 94.48 against US dollar during early trade

RBI, reserve bank of india

Liquidity view fuels CRR hike possibility as RBI moves lift inflow outlookpremium

HSBC

RBI's M&A norms: HSBC India funds Waaree's ₹1,255 crore acquisition

rbi

RBI revamps Lead Bank Scheme, strengthens district credit planning

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI foreign exchange forex market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Vedanta New Stocks in FocusStocks to Watch TodayForm 168 vs Form 26ASGold and Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio IPOJapan Visa Fee HikeRussian Oil ImportsWaterways Leisure IPO DetailsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance