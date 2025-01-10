Business Standard

Home / Finance / News / Lenders must offer fixed-rate products for EMI-based loans, says RBI

Lenders must offer fixed-rate products for EMI-based loans, says RBI

While lenders offer fixed rate auto loans, unsecured personal loans, not many banks and NBFCs have fixed rate products for home loans

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reiterated that banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) must offer fixed rate products for any equated monthly instalment based retail loans like home and auto loans.
 
In a frequently asked questions released on Friday, the banking regulator said, “REs have to mandatorily offer fixed interest rate product in all equated installment based personal loan categories. REs shall provide the option to the borrowers to switch over to a fixed rate as per their Board approved policy at the time of reset of interest rates.”
 
According to RBI’s definition, personal loans refers to loans given to individuals and consist of consumer credit, education loan, loans given for creation/ enhancement of immovable assets (e.g., housing, etc.), and loans given for investment in financial assets (shares, debentures, etc.).
 
 
While lenders offer fixed rate auto loans, unsecured personal loans, not many banks and NBFCs have fixed rate products for home loans.
 
RBI has also said customers will also have the option to revert back to floating loans from fixed rate loans. The regulated entity is required to specify the number of times a borrower will be allowed to exercise the switch option during the tenor of the loan under its board approved policy. The regulator said the idea is to provide flexibility to borrowers to switch from floating rate loan to fixed rate loan or vice versa subject to applicable charges.

“The applicable charges shall be as approved by the board of the RE and shall be displayed on their website as per extant instructions,” RBI said.
 
It was also clarified that such switch options should be applicable for all equated installment based personal loans, irrespective of whether they are linked to an external benchmark or an internal benchmark like base rate or marginal cost of fund based lending rate.
 
The regulator has also clarified on the options that should be made available to address the increase in EMI in a rising interest rate scenario.
 
The options are either enhancement in EMI or elongation of the number of EMIs, keeping the EMI unchanged or a combination of both options. Switch to fixed interest rate for the remaining portion of the loan, and to prepay, either in part or in full, at any point during the residual tenor of the loan.

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Personal loans Non-Banking Finance Companies Home Loan Auto loan

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

