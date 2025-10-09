Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / Fadnavis unveils Maharashtra's ₹50 trillion asset tokenisation plan

Fadnavis unveils Maharashtra's ₹50 trillion asset tokenisation plan

The Maharashtra CM said the state aims to become India's first "tokenised state" by digitising real-world assets to unlock Rs 50 trillion in dormant capital

The Chief Minister also highlighted steps taken to fast-track projects compared to earlier times when infrastructure projects were “generational” due to delays in clearances from various authorities. (Photo: PTI)

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Maharashtra government is working on a framework for tokenisation of assets, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Thursday at the Global Fintech Fest.
 
Framework aims to unlock Rs 50 trillion in dormant capital
 
The framework is expected to unlock nearly Rs 50 trillion worth of “dormant capital” across the state by facilitating instant transactions and borrowings in real estate. Tokenisation refers to converting real-world assets into digital representations recorded on blockchain.
 
“Huge potential of our wealth is yet to be unlocked. It takes a long time for people to unlock their assets and raise capital. It curtails our ability to reap from it. We will create a framework where you can tokenise your assets. We will be working with the regulators, innovators, and startups,” said Fadnavis during a discussion with Kunal Shah, founder, Cred.
 
 
He further appreciated the collaborative approach adopted by regulators in such measures.

Tokenisation to fast-track growth and infrastructure projects
 
The Chief Minister also highlighted steps taken to fast-track projects compared to earlier times when infrastructure projects were “generational” due to delays in clearances from various authorities.
 
“At the pace at which we normally work, if we want to unlock this potential of Mumbai, maybe it will take 20 years. We can do it in two years if we do tokenisation,” he added, unveiling his vision to make Maharashtra the first “tokenised state.”
 
Fadnavis also set a target of making Maharashtra a $1-trillion economy by 2030.
 
Maharashtra eyes growth through GCC investments, digital innovation
 
“Revolution is coming to India and we want to catch it. We already have good global capability centres (GCCs) investing in Mumbai, Pune, and other cities. We need to create an ecosystem where this entire GCC revolution is captured by the state of Maharashtra,” said the Chief Minister.
 
A day earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had launched a pilot on deposit tokenisation, marking another step towards the adoption of digital financial infrastructure.

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra finance

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

