Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 12:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Non-life insurance premiums up 1.6% in August on crop insurance drag

Non-life insurance premiums up 1.6% in August on crop insurance drag

Non-life insurers saw premiums rise 1.6% in August to Rs 24,953 cr as crop insurance weakened; New India Assurance and National Insurance posted strong growth

Image

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Non-life insurers reported subdued year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 1.63 per cent in premiums, reaching Rs 24,953 crore in August, largely due to a decline in the crop insurance business.
 
According to General Insurance Council data, general insurers recorded 4.26 per cent Y-o-Y growth to Rs 20,488.38 crore, while standalone health insurers (SAHIs) posted 4.01 per cent growth to Rs 3,357.66 crore.
 
However, the numbers are not directly comparable with the previous year’s figures, as the insurance regulator revised the accounting formats for reporting long-term premiums effective October 1, 2024. It is assumed that all companies have deducted the long-term premiums accordingly for the current year only, following the IRDAI format.
 
 
Among the larger players, New India Assurance reported 8.7 per cent Y-o-Y growth to Rs 2,196.8 crore, while ICICI Lombard saw a 2.10 per cent increase to Rs 2,182.17 crore. 

Also Read

Life insurance, insurance

After difficult first half, remaining year may be better for life insurerspremium

Insurance

Bima Sugam to roll out in phases for insurers, intermediaries, customers

life insurance, insurance

Input tax credit removal blunts impact of GST waiver on insurancepremium

Insurance, Technology, money management, insurance distribution in India, digital insurance adoption, omnichannel insurance model, rural insurance penetration, insurance and financial inclusion, hybrid insurance distribution, tech in insurance India,

Shocking truth about Life Insurance: Your family could end up with nothing

Sumit Madan, CDO and the CEO designate, Axis Max Life Insurance.

Axis Max Life Insurance likely to grow 3-5% more than industry in FY26premium

 
Among public sector general insurers, National Insurance posted 44.16 per cent Y-o-Y growth in premiums, Oriental Insurance grew 12.5 per cent, and United India Insurance was up 1.9 per cent.
 
“Industry growth has tapered this year mainly due to a decline in the crop segment (around 9 per cent share), while the fire segment has seen strong growth (around 10 per cent share),” analysts at JM Financial said.
 
According to analysts at Nuvama, given the GST exemption on individual health insurance and input tax credit (ITC) being disallowed, multiline insurers are expected to enjoy greater pricing flexibility than SAHIs.
 
In the April–August period of FY26, non-life insurers recorded Rs 1.34 trillion in premiums, up 6 per cent Y-o-Y.

More From This Section

FDI

India's outbound FDI down to $2.1 billion in August, shows RBI data

Bank, NBFC

NBFCs see minimal relief in borrowing costs despite aggressive rate cutspremium

BANKS, NBFC

NBFC loans to grow 15-17% in FY26 on GST reforms, liquidity boost: Icra

BANKS, NBFC

Banks, NBFCs may tap overseas market as dollar bond spreads narrowpremium

investment

Gujarat stays top state for bank-backed investments; Maharashtra second

Topics : Finance News life insurance industry Non-life insurance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia vs Korea Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVENepal Protest LIVEWho is Larry EllisonNepal UpdatesApple Iphone 17 SeriesGST ReformsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon