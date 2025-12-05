Friday, December 05, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI's ₹1 trn OMO purchase to add liquidity: What is it and why it matters

RBI's ₹1 trn OMO purchase to add liquidity: What is it and why it matters

RBI will inject durable liquidity through a ₹1 trillion OMO purchase and a $5 billion dollar-rupee swap. Here is what OMOs are, how they work, and why they matter as the rupee weakens

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

When the rupee crosses key levels, the RBI typically uses a mix of tools such as spot dollar sales, forex swaps and OMO purchases. (File photo)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In its December 2025 policy review, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it will conduct Open Market Operation (OMO) purchases of government securities worth ₹1 trillion and a three-year dollar–rupee buy/sell swap of $5 billion to inject further durable liquidity into the financial system.
 
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the liquidity measures were intended to strengthen monetary transmission and support market stability.
 
“We are hopeful that these measures will ensure adequate, durable liquidity in the system and further facilitate monetary transmission,” Malhotra said.
 

What is an open market operation (OMO)?

 
Open market operations are a key monetary policy instrument through which the RBI buys or sells government securities to regulate liquidity in the banking system.
 
 
OMO purchases inject liquidity, as the RBI pays banks for the securities. OMO sales absorb liquidity, as banks pay the RBI.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 300 pts; IT, realty, banks gain as RBI MPC cuts repo rate by 25 bps

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

MPC meeting: RBI ups GDP forecast to 7.3%, inflation outlook drops sharply

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI Governor

RBI MPC meeting LIVE updates: RBI to launch 2-month drive to clear pending Ombudsman grievances

interest rates, MPC, RBI

RBI responded to economic data; markets to remain range-bound: Analysts

RBI Governor, Sanjay Malhotra

RBI's Monetary policy committee cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 5.25%

 

Why do OMOs matter when the rupee is under pressure?

 
The announcement comes amid sharp depreciation in the rupee, as the national currency crossed the 90-mark against the US dollar. When the rupee crosses key levels, the RBI typically uses a mix of tools such as spot dollar sales, forex swaps and OMO purchases.
 
A sharp fall in the rupee often coincides with foreign investor outflows, which drain liquidity from the banking system. An OMO purchase helps replenish this liquidity by injecting durable funds into banks.
 
Also, heightened demand for dollars during periods of currency pressure can tighten money-market conditions, pushing up call rates and short-term yields. OMO purchases ease these pressures by improving rupee liquidity.
 
Currency stress can also create uneven liquidity across banks, weakening transmission of the RBI’s policy stance. Durable liquidity through OMOs helps restore smoother transmission across the system.
 
Malhotra outlined how OMOs differ from the policy tools used to handle short-term liquidity swings.
 
“While the objective of purchase and sale under OMO is to provide or absorb durable liquidity, the purpose of repo operations is to manage transient liquidity of a very short nature. This helps us align the operating target - the weighted average call rate - with the policy repo rate, which now stands reduced to 5.25 per cent,” he said.
 
He added that the central bank could inject durable liquidity through OMO purchases while simultaneously withdrawing short-term liquidity through a variable repo rate (VRR) operation when needed.
 

What is the broader economic backdrop RBI is pointing to?

 
Governor Malhotra said India’s growth outlook remained resilient despite global headwinds.
 
“Despite an unfavourable and challenging external environment, the Indian economy has shown remarkable resilience. It is poised to register high growth. The headroom provided by the inflation outlook has allowed us to remain growth supported,” he said.
 

More From This Section

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

RBI MPC cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 5.25%, projects FY26 growth at 7.3%

RBI Governor, Sanjay Malhotra

RBI MPC December 2025 meeting: When and where to watch rate decision live

IDBI, IDBI Bank

Govt may seek bids for $7 bn IDBI Bank stake, advancing privatisation push

gold loan, gold financing, gold financier

RBI widens gold metal loan access for more jewellers under 2026 normspremium

Building

Nearing expiry: SBI seeks tax break extension for its GIFT City unitpremium

Topics : Reserve Bank of India BS Decoded RBI MPC Meeting OMO Purchase Liquidity injection Decoded

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation NewsLuana Lopes LaraYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon