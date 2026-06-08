Panchayat ministry proposes permanent SFC cells, uniform accounting norms

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has recommended setting up permanent State Finance Commission (SFC) cells in state governments, standardising accounting practices for local bodies, and creating Gram Panchayat-level fiscal databases to strengthen fiscal devolution, according to a report released on Monday by the Committee on Datasets for State Finance Commissions.

The report, titled Datasets for State Finance Commissions, also proposed a common reporting format for SFCs, a supplementary budget document detailing transfers to rural and urban local bodies, and greater availability of Panchayat-level data through collaboration with the statistics ministry.

Among the key proposals, the committee suggested establishing dedicated SFC cells within state governments to maintain and regularly update fiscal and institutional data, preferably within finance or planning departments. It also called for the creation of comprehensive time-series databases of Gram Panchayat finances to support trend analysis and assessment of local revenue-raising capacity.

At the launch of the report, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said the effectiveness of fiscal devolution depends on the availability of reliable and timely data, as SFCs rely on such information to assess infrastructure gaps, revenue capacity and developmental needs across panchayats while determining the distribution of funds.

“SFCs need reliable data in a timely manner — data at the level of individual Gram Panchayats. What this report documents carefully and honestly is that this data often does not exist in usable form. Financial records are incomplete,” said Nageswaran.

The report also recommended introducing uniform accounting heads for all transfers to local bodies across states and publishing a supplementary budget statement detailing devolution to rural and urban local governments, including Gram Panchayat-wise allocations. The committee suggested classifying Panchayat Advancement Index indicators into categories such as needs, performance and backwardness to support evidence-based fiscal assessments by SFCs.

“Different departments hold information in silos that don't talk to each other. Accounting standards vary across states, making comparisons impossible. And successive Finance Commissions from the 13th to the 16th have noted with increasing frustration that they cannot base their own recommendations on SFC reports because SFC reports themselves lack the evidence base they need,” Nageswaran said.

Other recommendations included creating a formal platform for interaction between current and former SFCs, developing a comprehensive manual to guide future commissions, and publishing a joint handbook by the ministries of Panchayati Raj and Statistics on the availability of datasets at the district, block and Gram Panchayat levels.

The recommendations come against the backdrop of persistent challenges faced by SFCs in carrying out their constitutional mandate of reviewing the financial position of Panchayats and recommending principles for the devolution of resources.

According to the report, information relating to local government finances, assets and service delivery remains fragmented across multiple departments, forcing SFCs to collect data from several sources and limiting their ability to undertake comprehensive fiscal assessments. The absence of Panchayat-level datasets and inconsistencies in accounting practices across states further affect the quality of analysis.

The committee also noted that functional and sector-wise expenditure data are often unavailable, making it difficult to assess how funds translate into service delivery outcomes. Capacity constraints at the local level, including shortages of trained accounting and data-management personnel, further weaken the quality of available information.

While platforms such as eGramSwaraj, the Panchayat Advancement Index, CAG audit reports and state budget documents provide useful data, the report said the ecosystem continues to suffer from gaps in consistency, interoperability and granularity. It also highlighted continued reliance on outdated datasets such as Census 2011 and the Socio-Economic and Caste Census.

Other recommendations included capacity-building programmes for SFCs, revival of Panchayat statistics publications, and a performance audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of the implementation of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment.

Highlighting what he described as one of the report's most significant recommendations, Nageswaran stressed the need for a systematic assessment of the implementation of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment. He noted that more than three decades after panchayats were granted constitutional status, there remains limited evidence on the extent of functional, financial and administrative devolution across states, and said a CAG-led performance audit could help identify gaps between powers devolved on paper and the actual transfer of funds and personnel.

“The CAG audit would tell us, state by state, function by function, where we actually stand. It would create an evidence base that does not currently exist and it would create accountability for the gap between constitutional intent and administrative reality. I would urge the Ministry of Panchayati Raj to pursue this particular recommendation with particular urgency and vigour,” added Nageswaran.

The report further flagged delays in the constitution of SFCs and submission of their reports, along with variations in methodology and quality across states, as factors that have reduced their usefulness in guiding fiscal transfers and decentralisation policies.