Sensex (-0.14%)
65891.41 -91.07
Nifty (0.00%)
19765.85 0.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.47%)
6488.90 + 30.15
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41808.80 + 82.50
Nifty Bank (-1.01%)
43715.30 -446.25
Heatmap

RBI's ban on Bajaj Finance's eCOM and Insta EMI Card: All you need to know

Bajaj Finance said it is temporarily suspending the sanction and disbursal of new loans under the two products

Bajaj Finance

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 11:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Wednesday, barred Bajaj Finance, one of India's largest consumer lenders, from issuing loans under two products with immediate effect due to deficiencies in adhering to digital lending guidelines.

"This action is necessitated due to non-adherence of the company to the extant provisions of Digital lending guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India, particularly non-issuance of Key Fact Statements to the borrowers under these two lending products and the deficiencies in the Key Fact Statements issued in respect of other digital loans sanctioned by the company," the RBI said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Bajaj Finance, after the RBI's ban, announced that it was temporarily suspending the sanction and disbursal of new loans under two products. It also added the firm will rectify the key fact statement for eCOM and Insta EMI Card as soon as possible.

What are eCOM and Insta EMI Card products?

The Insta EMI card offers consumers pre-approved credit up to Rs 200,000 for small ticket purchases, according to Bajaj Finance's website. No description is available for the eCOM product on the website.

What are RBI's guidelines for digital lenders?

The central bank's digital lending guidelines, enforced last year, require that a lender disclose all fees and charges to borrowers upfront and also detail its recovery practices in the event of a default. These details need to be provided in the KFS document, which, according to RBI, was not issued by Bajaj Finance for the two products.

The guidelines were introduced after complaints of unfair digital lending practices, including inadequate information on charges associated with digital loans.

What did Bajaj Finance say about the ban?

Bajaj Finance said it is temporarily suspending the sanction and disbursal of new loans under the two products. It added that the RBI restrictions on lending via the two products will not have a "material financial impact" on the company.

What can be the possible impact of the ban?

According to Macquarie, as cited in a report by The Economic Times (ET), the RBI's ban may lead to a decline in the company's assets under management (AUM) growth and related growth in profitability.

Also Read

eCOM, Insta EMI Card ban may hit Bajaj Finance for 1-2 qtrs: Analysts

RBI bars Bajaj Finance from lending under eCOM, Insta EMI Card products

Bajaj Auto October sales: Domestic 2W, CV sales up, exports take a hit

Fintech Stripe debuts charge card program in US; soon to launch in UK, EU

Shares of Bajaj Finance fall 3% as management projects margin contraction

Rupee reaches 83.25 against US dollar after fall of 2 paise in early trade

India bond yields seen easing as oil, US peers decline; debt sale eyed

NBFC assets to grow 25-30% in FY24-25, caution on unsecured loans: Icra

RBI imposes penalty on Axis Bank, Manappuram Finance for violating norms

RBI tightens norms on consumer loans, raises risk weight on credit exposure


Jefferies, on the other hand, said it is not a serious issue for the company.

How have Bajaj Finance's shares reacted to the ban?

On Thursday, the ban was announced after the stock markets closed in India. Its shares closed 1.9 per cent in the red.

On Friday, as of 10:50 am, Bajaj Finance's shares were trading 1.7 per cent in the red at Rs 7,240.75 apiece on BSE. 

(With agency inputs)
Topics : Bajaj Finance RBI Credit digital lending lending BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon