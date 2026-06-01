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RBI staff strength falls for first time in five years, down 2.2% in FY26

The Reserve Bank of India's workforce declined to 13,220 in FY26, marking the first fall in five years, even as employee expenditure rose on higher pension-related costs

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The RBI's workforce had expanded steadily from 12,276 in 2020 to 13,520 in 2024 before the marginal pullback in 2025

Aathira Varier
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 7:00 PM IST

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The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI’s) total staff strength declined 2.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 13,220 as on December 31, 2025, from 13,520 a year ago, marking the first fall after five consecutive years of growth, according to the central bank's latest data in its annual report for 2025-26.
 
The overall headcount of 13,220 comprised 7,517 in Class I, 3,206 in Class III, and 2,497 in Class IV. While headcount in Class III and Class IV contracted, Class I strength rose to 7,517 from 7,325 — the only category to register net growth.
 
Net additions during the calendar year 2025 (CY25) stood at 247 employees, sharply lower than the 604 added in CY24. Of the 247 new hires, 78 were in Class I, 167 in Class III, and two in Class IV.
 
 
The RBI's workforce had expanded steadily from 12,276 in 2020 to 13,520 in 2024 before the marginal pullback in 2025.
 
Even as headcount slipped, employee costs rose sharply. Total staff expenditure climbed 10.8 per cent to ₹10,136.31 crore in 2025-26 (FY26) from ₹9,146.71 crore in FY25, driven by higher contributions to superannuation funds amid pension revision.

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On the operational front, the RBI said its human resources were reinforced through capacity-building and employee well-being initiatives.
 
The central bank also rolled out ERM (Enterprise Risk Management) Framework 2.0, stepped up automation, and initiated groundwork for advanced technology adoption in its risk and audit functions. Strategic continuity was bolstered through the formulation of Utkarsh 2029.
 

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Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Central bank

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 7:00 PM IST

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